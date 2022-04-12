Court allows Aisha Jumwa to focus on elections pending case

Jumwa in 2020 together with six other people was charged with conspiracy to defraud Sh19 million allocated to the Malindi constituency NG-CDF.

However, through her lawyer Dunstan Omari, she pleaded with the court to postpone the hearing citing she and her other lawyer Cliff Ombeta were busy on the ground campaigning ahead of the August 9 general elections.

“She is worried that her opponents would use the case against her politically. She seeks the court’s permission to give her time off to campaign for the governor’s seat. One of her lawyers has also been held up by politics,” Omari said.

Ombeta ventures into politics

The renowned lawyer in July 2021, announced that he will be contesting for the Bonchari MP seat under the United Democratic Alliance. In allowing the application, Mutuku directed the matter to commence from the August 15 to 19, after the General Elections.

Other dates given by the court are September 12 to 16, 2022 and from October 3 to 10, October 2022. The witnesses who testified against the Malindi MP will testify afresh on the new dates.

Jumwa is charged alongside Malindi CDF Account Manager; Wachu Omar Abdalla. As well as members of the Malindi Tender Evaluation Committee; Kennedy Otieno Onyango, Bernard Riba Kai, Sophia Saidi Charo, and Margaret Faith Kalume and finally Director of Multserve Contractors Limited Robert Katana Wanje.