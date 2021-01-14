A 45-year-old pastor from Kirinyaga County was on Thursday sentenced to 140 years in prison after he was found guilty of defilement.

Akurino Pastor John Gichuki Gicini was accused of having impregnated both his 16-year-old and 14-year-old daughters.

At the time of his arrest, Pastor Gichuki's 16-year-old daughter was raising a seven-month-old infant and his 14-year-old daughter was five months pregnant.

The pastor was arrested following a report filed by his sister-in-law Nancy Wambura Muriithi.

"He has been threatening his wife against reporting his misdeeds sparking fear in his family. I want justice for my sisters family," she told reporters at the time.

Court orders

The ruling from Baricho Law Courts on Thursday directed that the pastor be listed as a convicted sex offender.

Senior Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi explained that the clergyman would serve 70 years for the criminal act against each of his daughters.

"You have 14-days' right of appeal. This court further orders that your name be entered in the register of convicted and dangerous sexual offenders," the judge ruled.