Two weeks since, William Ruto was announced as President-elect, Somalia-based militants Al-Shabaab have made fresh demands that once he assumes office he withdraws Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) from Somalia or Kenya will be subjected to more attacks.
Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met
KDF has been in Somalia since 2011
Through an English statement released via al-Kata'ib media, the Islamists, stated that Operation Linda Nchi has been unsuccessful, claiming KDF continues to maintain its “invasion” of Muslim lands.
“Know that we will continue to defend our lands and our people from the aggressive Kenyan invasion. We will continue to concentrate our attacks on Kenyan towns and cities as long as Kenyan forces continue to occupy our Muslim lands,” the group said.
Operation Linda Nchi (Protect the Country) was an operation where the KDF entered southern Somalia beginning in 2011. The Kenyan government declared the operation completed in March 2012, but its forces then teamed up with AMISOM until 2022.
African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), is a peace keeping mission operated by the AU in Somalia with approval by the United Nations.
Kenya, however is now part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). This is a multidimensional mission (military, police and civilian), authorised by the AU and mandated by the United Nations Security Council - AU Peace and Security Council.
"The transition's mission which commenced in April this year aims to pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa country," states information on their website.
