Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

Through an English statement released via al-Kata'ib media, the Islamists, stated that Operation Linda Nchi has been unsuccessful, claiming KDF continues to maintain its “invasion” of Muslim lands.

“Know that we will continue to defend our lands and our people from the aggressive Kenyan invasion. We will continue to concentrate our attacks on Kenyan towns and cities as long as Kenyan forces continue to occupy our Muslim lands,” the group said.

Operation Linda Nchi (Protect the Country) was an operation where the KDF entered southern Somalia beginning in 2011. The Kenyan government declared the operation completed in March 2012, but its forces then teamed up with AMISOM until 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), is a peace keeping mission operated by the AU in Somalia with approval by the United Nations.

Kenya, however is now part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). This is a multidimensional mission (military, police and civilian), authorised by the AU and mandated by the United Nations Security Council - AU Peace and Security Council.