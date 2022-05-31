Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

According to an official statement from the management of the entertainment spot, the closure is a temporary measure to allow the Nairobi County Government to probe reported incidents of discrimination.

The bar is owned by businessman Peng Chen who is married to former Citizen TV news anchor Michelle Morgan.

On December 31, 2015, she and her current spouse, Peng Chen, launched Alchemist.

Pulse Live Kenya

“After careful consultation with Nairobi County Government, The Alchemist has agreed to close its doors while a thorough investigation is conducted over the next few days," read part of the statement.

Investigations will be launched to review of the night of May 20, 2022 to determine if the guests in question were denied entry and if there was a policy in place to have separate lines for guests.

The probe will involve interviews with individuals in the video and review of footage throughout the entire evening.

The club's security service will also be investigated to determine what actions should be taken.

According to the management, the closure will also give time for the recruitment and training of a new security team.