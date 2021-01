Milele FM Presenter Alex Mwakideu was on Thursday morning involved in an accident as he was headed to work.

Mwakideu shared the news of the accident via Instagram, stating that he is safe and sound, adding that he was already at his work place.

Alex Mwakideu involved in morning accident (Video)

"Just got a ka small accident... Na kuna mtu ana kindukulu tu!!! Good Morning Kenya!! Am safe and sound!! Hata nishafika job 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," wrote the Milele FM presenter.

Video