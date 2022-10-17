RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Junet teases Mutua over A&L Hotel ownership & Sh420M wealth

Denis Mwangi

The hotel owned by Alfred Mutua and his former partner Lillian Ng'ang'a

Alfred Mutua appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022.
Alfred Mutua appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua has revealed that he has accumulated wealth worth Sh420 billion.

Read Also

Mutua made the revelations during his vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022.

He also said that before serving as the first governor of Machakos county, he was already worth Sh200 million.

Alfred Mutua appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022.
Alfred Mutua appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

My net worth is set at approximately Sh420 million. Current sources of income include businesses here and there, hotels and apartments,” Mutua said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed tasked the former county chief to explain how he was worth Sh420 million, yet he owned the A&L hotel in Machakos.

Mutua said his substantial ownership in the hotel was not adequatley realised because he built it through a bank loan that he still repays.

Junet Mohamed speaking to Alfred Mutua when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022.
Junet Mohamed speaking to Alfred Mutua when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

It is still on loan so when you own something that is under huge credit, it is very hard to say it is yours unless you’ve cleared the credit and that is why my value in the hotel is much less than I would like it to be.

One day in 10 years' time when I own it 100% then my value will be able to rise,” he explained.

In a post on his social media on Wednesday, November 11, Governor Mutua said that he was able to accumulate a lot of wealth while working in Dubai.

I was able to use the monies I made there to clear all loans and buy properties, including land in Kenya. I was also able to buy equipment for my production company (did someone say Cobra Squad?) and undertake many other investment ventures,” the post read.

Before moving to Dubai, Mutua was working as a lecturer and also as a foreign correspondent in Sydney, Australia. He had a PhD and even served as a Communications Director for a massive organization.

From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence
From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

His work got him noticed and was head-hunted to work in the United Arab Emirates.

I received an e-mail while I was on the island of Bioko in the capital city of Equatorial Guinea called Malabo, offering me a job. I was reluctant at first but a few months later, the thought of being close to home tipped the scales (plus the hefty pay package they offered),” Mutua recalled.

He was employed as an Assistant Professor of Communications and Media at Zayed University.

He embarked on making films in the Middle East region and at the same time got a lucrative consultancy job with a leading media house in Kenya.

In 2002, Mutua produced And the Desert Smiled, a film about always hoping and winning.

Later from 2005, he revived his company Golden Dreams and made Kenya’s first modern action TV series Cobra Squad which gained a huge following in the region.

He also produced other shows including Beba Beba and How to be Rich in Africa.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua offers Ivy Chelimo lucrative job

Gachagua offers Ivy Chelimo lucrative job

Woman sues businessman Jimnah Mbaru for child support

Woman sues businessman Jimnah Mbaru for child support

Junet teases Mutua over A&L Hotel ownership & Sh420M wealth

Junet teases Mutua over A&L Hotel ownership & Sh420M wealth

Duale's response to claims he doesn't behave like a Defence CS

Duale's response to claims he doesn't behave like a Defence CS

Why Gachagua's Sh7.4 billion case now hangs in the balance

Why Gachagua's Sh7.4 billion case now hangs in the balance

How Justin Muturi made Sh400M in 1 year

How Justin Muturi made Sh400M in 1 year

Mubende MPs want Ebola restrictions relaxed, 5th health worker dies from virus

Mubende MPs want Ebola restrictions relaxed, 5th health worker dies from virus

Mudavadi reveals sources of Sh4 billion wealth

Mudavadi reveals sources of Sh4 billion wealth

Suspect arrested in murder of Ida Odinga's bodyguard

Suspect arrested in murder of Ida Odinga's bodyguard

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania's husband George Mwangi who was found dead in a Kiambu forest

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation