RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Ruto formally welcomes Alfred Mutua to Kenya Kwanza

Authors:

Amos Robi

Alfred Mutua defected after the Azimio coalition failed to reveal the contents of the signed agreement

Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza

Moments after Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua joined the Kenya Kwanza camp, DP Ruto has sent out a message to his competitors.

Recommended articles

Ruto through his twitter page Ruto said his team was not going to use blackmail, deceit and conmanship adding that those that have held the country hostage were going to face it.

”The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics.Those who've taken our country hostage using patronage, force and impunity watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi.

Karibu Gov Alfred Mutua & MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation,” the deputy president wrote.

Kenya kwanza members
Kenya kwanza members Kenya kwanza members Pulse Live Kenya

Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula welcomed Mutua’s decision in a Twitter post.

Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA’s assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera,” the tweet read.

The governor's application to leave the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition was expected to be heard at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday but proceedings were disrupted by a power black out.

Dr Alfred Mutua during a press briefing
Dr Alfred Mutua during a press briefing Pulse Live Kenya

"We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning," Mutua said during his press briefing.

"You can be well assured, that the William Ruto you knew will not be the same now that he is with Mutua. Your fears are now allayed... I will make sure he doesn't do any wrong," he added.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We will surely not miss you - Sen. Ledama Olekina tells Mutua

We will surely not miss you - Sen. Ledama Olekina tells Mutua

Nzioka Waita reveals why Kalonzo is being sidelined

Nzioka Waita reveals why Kalonzo is being sidelined

Tuju scoffs at Mutua's exit from Azimio

Tuju scoffs at Mutua's exit from Azimio

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

DP Ruto formally welcomes Alfred Mutua to Kenya Kwanza

DP Ruto formally welcomes Alfred Mutua to Kenya Kwanza

Sabina Chege speaks after being interviewed to be Raila's running mate [Video]

Sabina Chege speaks after being interviewed to be Raila's running mate [Video]

Give Speaker post to Peter Kenneth not Kalonzo - Mike Sonko tells Raila

Give Speaker post to Peter Kenneth not Kalonzo - Mike Sonko tells Raila

Alfred Mutua ditches Raila for Ruto

Alfred Mutua ditches Raila for Ruto

Murang'a residents stumble on mortar bomb, mistake it for arrow root

Murang'a residents stumble on mortar bomb, mistake it for arrow root

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)

Postmortem results of MP David Sankok's son released

Nominated MP David Sankok

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

GSU officers make an arrest