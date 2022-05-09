DP Ruto formally welcomes Alfred Mutua to Kenya Kwanza

Ruto through his twitter page Ruto said his team was not going to use blackmail, deceit and conmanship adding that those that have held the country hostage were going to face it.

”The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics.Those who've taken our country hostage using patronage, force and impunity watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi.

Karibu Gov Alfred Mutua & MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation,” the deputy president wrote.

Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula welcomed Mutua’s decision in a Twitter post.

“Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA’s assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera,” the tweet read.

The governor's application to leave the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition was expected to be heard at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday but proceedings were disrupted by a power black out.

"We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning," Mutua said during his press briefing.