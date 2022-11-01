Omondi, who left Kenya in 2016, said he was embroiled in a battle with the son of one of his previous employers, who is said to be using the police to harass him.
CS Mutua issues orders after detention of Fredrick Omondi in Tanzania
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has vowed to get to the bottom of the saga surrounding Fredrick Omondi a Kenyan national who has accused the police in Tanzania of harassment.
In a statement, CS Mutua said he had been appraised of the matter and would establish the cause of Omondi’s troubles.
“I have noted the online clip of Kenyan Frederick Omondi, who is being held in Tanzania. I have directed our Tanzania team to find out the whole story and to assist him.
“As I had said earlier, every Kenyan, who is outside Kenya will receive attention and support regardless of the situation,” Mutua said.
Omondi has pleaded with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene in his situation.
He claimed that the legal battles had led to the loss of income for his family, as his passport, which contained his work permit, was confiscated.
"They are ensuring I can't raise legal fees, I can't get a lawyer, afford a house, or feed myself," he said in a recent interview.
Omondi’s story was also shared by filmmaker Abel Mutua who also piled pressure on the government to act.
