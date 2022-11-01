CS Mutua issues orders after detention of Fredrick Omondi in Tanzania

In a statement, CS Mutua said he had been appraised of the matter and would establish the cause of Omondi’s troubles.

“I have noted the online clip of Kenyan Frederick Omondi, who is being held in Tanzania. I have directed our Tanzania team to find out the whole story and to assist him.

“As I had said earlier, every Kenyan, who is outside Kenya will receive attention and support regardless of the situation,” Mutua said.

Omondi has pleaded with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene in his situation.

He claimed that the legal battles had led to the loss of income for his family, as his passport, which contained his work permit, was confiscated.

"They are ensuring I can't raise legal fees, I can't get a lawyer, afford a house, or feed myself," he said in a recent interview.