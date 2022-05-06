Alfred Mutua threatens to go to court over coalition agreement

Mutua lamented on his Twitter page saying the Registrar of Political Parties had denied them access to the agreement, despite efforts to have a copy.

The Machakos governor said a meeting by the party’s governing council had resorted to go to court and demand they see whether changes had been made in the document.

“The registrar of political parties (ORPP) and Azimio coalition party have refused to give us a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement deposited with the ORPP we signed to form the coalition.

"Maendeleo Chap Chap party has in today’s governing council meeting decided to go to court & demand to get the document so as to see what changes have been made, if any. It's unfortunate that we're in a coalition relationship whose members have to go to court to get what's their automatic right,” Mutua wrote on his twitter.

Alfred Mutua and other leaders addressing the press photo (Alfred Mutua twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

The governor said his party was operating in good faith which was not reciprocated by the coalition.

“What games are they playing? On Monday, May 9th, 2022, the party will make a decision on the way forward bearing in mind the plans to zone our party aspirants out and the deadlines set by law.

"We at Maendeleo Chap Chap party has been operating in good faith but this has not been reciprocated. There is clear and present danger that aspirants in parties in Azimio will be denied their democratic opportunity to be on the ballot. This we cannot accept,” he stated.

The Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) recently turned down requests by the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) and Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) political parties to exit the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

Pulse Live Kenya

The RPP stated that the decision to leave contravenes their agreement and they were required to meet the conditions for withdrawal.

"Your attention is drawn to the provisions of the Third Schedule to the PPA (Political Parties Act) and the Azimio coalition agreement that stipulate the procedure for a party to either join or exit the coalition.