Details of Ruto's manifesto unveiling at Kasarani

Denis Mwangi

Ruto is expected to unveil his economic blueprint which has been christened the ‘Bottom-Up’ economic approach.

Deputy President William Ruto during a past campign rally
Deputy President William Ruto during a past campign rally

Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign secretariat has announced the unveiling of his manifesto.

Ruto is expected to unveil his manifesto on Thursday evening from 6pm at Kasarani Stadium and will be broadcasted live on all TV stations.

The event will be the culmination of an extensive public engagement exercise in which the Kenya Kwanza leadership travelled counties to participate in consultative economic forums.

During these engagements, Kenyans expressed their views, shared their ideas, and spoke of their hopes and expectations.

In line with the Bottom-Up economic approach, it is these priorities by ordinary citizens and input from Kenya Kwanza Coalition's economic turnaround team, which have been adopted as part of the Manifesto to be launched tomorrow,” WSR presidential secretariat director of communications Mohamed Hussein said in a statement.

Deputy President William Ruto meets Nakuru leaders in Njoro
Deputy President William Ruto meets Nakuru leaders in Njoro

During the manifesto launch, Ruto is expected to unveil his economic blueprint which has been christened the ‘Bottom-Up’ economic approach.

Earlier during the day, DP Ruto attended a meeting arranged between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and presidential candidates at Windsor Golf Hotel.

During the meeting, he supported the use of electronic voter identification during the August 9 General Election.

Deputy William Ruto speaking at the IEBC presidential election conference
Deputy William Ruto speaking at the IEBC presidential election conference

He said that the IEBC should ensure that the kits to be used in the poll will capture all voters.

In an interesting turn of events, Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua left the meeting after Ruto’s arrival.

It is not clear if it was a coincidence or managed but Odinga and the DP only greeted each other outside the meeting hall.

DP Ruto shakes hands with Raila Odinga at Windsor during the IEBC meeting with presidential candidates.
DP Ruto shakes hands with Raila Odinga at Windsor during the IEBC meeting with presidential candidates.

Karua and her Azimio principal had attended the morning session and the deputy president was arriving from a political meeting at about 11:45am.

"We're sorry for leaving the meeting early but duty calls," Karua said before exiting the room.

Denis Mwangi

Details of Ruto's manifesto unveiling at Kasarani

