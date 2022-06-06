RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

All set for Raila's official manifesto unveiling [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to unveil his manifesto on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Odinga will lead his supporters in unveiling his manifesto at Nyayo Stadium, a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cleared him to vie for president.

The event has been scheduled to take place between 5.30 pm and 9.00 pm.

The manifesto is expected to detail how his administration will address issues faced by Kenyans within the first 100 days in office.

Odinga visited Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening to check the progress of the preparations.

All set for Raila Odinga's official campaign manifesto unveiling at Nyayo Stadium
All set for Raila Odinga's official campaign manifesto unveiling at Nyayo Stadium
All set for Raila Odinga's official campaign manifesto unveiling at Nyayo Stadium
The former prime minister has been promising to improve the economy, provide social security, stem corruption, and create jobs for millions of unemployed Kenyans on the campaign trail.

He also promised to revive and expand industries as well as the Kazi Mtaani program that provides an income to millions of youth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will build industries to create jobs. For those that want to create their own businesses, we will provide loans with a 7-year grace period,” Raila said in a past campaign rally.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Azimio coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga official clearance to vie in the 2022 election on June 5, 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Azimio coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga official clearance to vie in the 2022 election on June 5, 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking after clearance by IEBC, Odinga said he was confident the electoral body was going to deliver credible and fair elections, adding that his campaigns were going to adhere to the electoral code of conduct

“I want to say that we have confidence that the IEBC has got the capacity to conduct free and fair elections, so live up to what the people of Kenya expect you to do,” he said.

As the fifth party candidate to be cleared by the IEBC for the 2022 presidential election, Odinga asked the commission to streamline the electronic voter identification system and the printing of ballot papers to ensure credible elections.

Other issues raised by Odinga include the integrity of the voter register which he said the commission should deliver on a county by county and constituency by constituency basis.

He also asked the IEBC to deliver a report on the audit of the voter register which is pending as well as details on the recruitment of returning officers.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

