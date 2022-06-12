RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Amos Kimunya reveals last minute changes that saved him from Saitoti plane crash

Authors:

Charles Ouma

All the four occupants of the helicopter died in the crash

Amos Kimunya
Amos Kimunya

Kipipiri Member of Parliament and National Assembly Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya has recounted how last-minute changes saved him from perishing in the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of George Saitoti, Orwa Ojode, pilot Luke Oyugi and his assistant Nancy Gituanja.

Recommended articles

In an interview with NTV, Kimunya recounted that he was scheduled to travel with Saitoti to Ndhiwa on June 10, 2012 to join Ojode who was to travel a day earlier.

However, the then Ndhiwa MP failed to travel in time and was offered a lift by Saitoti who was serving as Internal Security minister at the time.

As the plane could only carry four people including the pilot and his assistant, Saitoti called Kimunya and informed him of the changes, dropping the Kipipiri lawmaker from the schedule.

"On the material day, we were supposed to be together at Ojode's place for a fundraiser and then move to Kericho for some party affairs. So, when we left Mombasa, we had agreed to meet at Wilson Airport, get on the chopper together and get to Ndhiwa."

"But as fate would have it, the late Ojode did not travel the previous day. So, Prof. Saitoti called me on Sunday morning to inform me that we could not travel together because he would give Ojode a lift and since the chopper can take only four people, I had to agree to give my space to Ojode," Kimunya narrated.

File image of Professor George Saitoti and Orwa Ojode who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2012
File image of Professor George Saitoti and Orwa Ojode who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2012 Pulse Live Kenya

Minutes after take-off, the helicopter crashed in Ngong, killing all its occupants.

Investigations into the tragedy as well as a reconstruction of the ill-fated flight established that about 10 minutes after taking off, the helicopter came down, crashing at Kibiku forest in Ngong.

A commission of enquiry led by Justice Kalpana Rawal was told that pilots flying the aircraft may have been incapacitated three minutes before the crash as there was no evidence that showed that the pilots made any efforts to control the helicopter and no alarm was raised over the state of the flight despite the communication channels being in operation.

It also emerged that the pilots were in constant communication with the command centre at Wilson Airport for the first six minutes of the flight before crashing within the following four minutes.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja's name missing in Ugandan University graduation list

Sakaja's name missing in Ugandan University graduation list

Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Amos Kimunya reveals last minute changes that saved him from Saitoti plane crash

Amos Kimunya reveals last minute changes that saved him from Saitoti plane crash

Mysterious women linked to death of Embu politician sprayed with bullets

Mysterious women linked to death of Embu politician sprayed with bullets

Sonko's fate looms as court announces hearing date

Sonko's fate looms as court announces hearing date

Gachagua on police uniforms: Ni uniform ya women's guild tutarudisha PCEA

Gachagua on police uniforms: Ni uniform ya women's guild tutarudisha PCEA

Let us respect each other -Mudavadi tells Ruto in fight for seats

Let us respect each other -Mudavadi tells Ruto in fight for seats

IEBC’s position on viral letter to Ugandan university over Sakaja's degree

IEBC’s position on viral letter to Ugandan university over Sakaja's degree

Principal heartbroken after search for student who never returned from midterm fails

Principal heartbroken after search for student who never returned from midterm fails

Trending

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi MP's campaign vehicle crashes into crowd

Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

File image of an AK-47 rifle