Amos Kimunya reveals last minute changes that saved him from Saitoti plane crash

In an interview with NTV, Kimunya recounted that he was scheduled to travel with Saitoti to Ndhiwa on June 10, 2012 to join Ojode who was to travel a day earlier.

However, the then Ndhiwa MP failed to travel in time and was offered a lift by Saitoti who was serving as Internal Security minister at the time.

As the plane could only carry four people including the pilot and his assistant, Saitoti called Kimunya and informed him of the changes, dropping the Kipipiri lawmaker from the schedule.

"On the material day, we were supposed to be together at Ojode's place for a fundraiser and then move to Kericho for some party affairs. So, when we left Mombasa, we had agreed to meet at Wilson Airport, get on the chopper together and get to Ndhiwa."

"But as fate would have it, the late Ojode did not travel the previous day. So, Prof. Saitoti called me on Sunday morning to inform me that we could not travel together because he would give Ojode a lift and since the chopper can take only four people, I had to agree to give my space to Ojode," Kimunya narrated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Minutes after take-off, the helicopter crashed in Ngong, killing all its occupants.

Investigations into the tragedy as well as a reconstruction of the ill-fated flight established that about 10 minutes after taking off, the helicopter came down, crashing at Kibiku forest in Ngong.

A commission of enquiry led by Justice Kalpana Rawal was told that pilots flying the aircraft may have been incapacitated three minutes before the crash as there was no evidence that showed that the pilots made any efforts to control the helicopter and no alarm was raised over the state of the flight despite the communication channels being in operation.