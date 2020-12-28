Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi is dead.

Her death was announced by the ANC leader who said that she died on Monday morning at the Nairobi Hospital.

Mama Hannah Mudavadi died at the age of 92.

In his statement, Mudavadi said the family is devastated by the loss, as he called on Kenyans to remember the family in prayers.

Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi

“On behalf of the entire Mudavadi family, I wish to announce that our family Matriarch, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, has gone to be with the Lord. She rested at 5.00am today at the Nairobi Hospital. She was 92 years old.

As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum's soul RIP.” said Musalia Mudavadi.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula are among leaders who were first to send their messages of condolence to the Mudavadi family.