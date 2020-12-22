The Amani National Congress (ANC) party under the leadership of Musalia Mudavadi settled on Peter Oscar Nabulindo as their candidate for the upcoming Matungu Constituency by-election slated for March 4th, 2021.

In Press statement, the party said that they are rooting for Nabulindo as a replacement of the late Justus Murunga who died on November 14, 2020.

The ANC’s National Elections Board (NEB) stated that many names had been submitted for consideration but only Nabulindo had all the required qualifications.

“The NEB considered the strict timelines set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the prevailing Covid-19 protocols on public gatherings and the report from the ground on how many candidates had shown interest in the ANC ticket and how many complied with the party constitution and IEBC Requirements.

Several names were considered but the only person who met the above criteria is Peter Oscar Nabulindo,” reads part of the statement.

Speaking after receiving the ANC certificate, Nabulindo thanked the party for believing in him, adding that he would work tirelessly to ensure it reclaims the seat.

“I thank the entire ANC fraternity led by the party leader Musalia Mudavadi. I can assure the party that I am going to work day and night to ensure that I deliver this seat back to ANC and I will faithfully work for the people of Matungu,” posed Nabulindo.

This is the second time Nabulindo will be vying for the seat after losing to Murunga in the 2017 General Election.

Nabulindo was given the ANC certificate at an event that had been attended by; Kakamenga Senator Cleophas Malala, Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi among other leaders.