ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi quashed reports that he is being fronted to succeeded President Uhuru Kenyatta by a section of leaders allied to him come 2022.

Speaking during the burial of the Late Mzee Francis Chogo (former mayor) in Vihiga County, Mudavadi said he will seek the mandate to lead Kenya from the voters. Adding that his 2022 Presidential bid is not pegged on any endorsement from someone.

“Let us not wait for someone to hand us that position. Register us voters because all we want is numbers. I’m not waiting to be handed leadership. I can tell you that the password to the presidency is in numbers,” said ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi mentioned that his main agenda will be reviving the economy, creating jobs and uniting the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Musalia Mudavadi

The Amani National Congress party leader also promised to transform the lives of Kenyans and turn around the dwindling economy of this country.

He reiterated the need of Kenyans to interrogate the leaders they want to vote in office before casting a single vote for them.

He also cautioned Kenyans to be extra vigilant and cautious and not to fall into the trap of politics of ethnicity and divisions saying transition times in Presidential elections are usually delicate and trying.