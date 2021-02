An angry mob torched to ashes Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi's official car, after he was involved in an accident at Ololulung'a in Narok County.

The Deputy Governor was headed to Nairobi with two of his aides, when his car hit a boda boda rider, killing him and his pillion passenger on the spot. The two were father and son.

Maangi and his aides escaped unhurt.

Police are investigating the matter

Video