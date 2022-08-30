RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Murder suspect who fled India traced to Kenya

Cyprian Kimutai

The suspect is accused of traveling to Kenya on a fake passport

Anmol Bishnoi, the prime suspect in the murder of Indian singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popular known as Sidhu Moose Wala has been traced to Kenya.
The prime suspect in the murder of Indian singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popular known as Sidhu Moose Wala has been traced to Kenya.

According to Indian authorities, Anmol Bishnoi and his associate Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, both fled India on fake passports before the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight on May 29 in Mansa district in the state of Punjab.

Sachin has also been traced to Azerbaijan where he is currently detained by authorities. In accordance with Punjab Police, they are collaborating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to extradite both Sachin and Anmol.

“To execute this plan, he procured passports for his brother Anmol Bishnoi and Sachn Thapan on fake particulars that were issued by Regional Passport Office, Delhi, and made them flee the country before the execution of this murder,” said Punjab additional director-general of police (anti-gangsters task force) Promod Ban.

Sidhu Moosewala. PTI file photo
Mansa police on August 28 also arrested Moosewala’s friends Kanwarpal Grewal and Jyoti Pandher on suspicion of the murder. Grewal and Pandher both own music studios. The former owns ‘Folk Mafia’ while the latter owns ‘Jatt Life Studios.’

According to a 1,850-page long charge sheet, police believe the motive behind the murder was to avenge the killing of youth leader Vicky Middukhera in the Mohali district in Punjab. Middukhera was linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, suspected to have masterminded the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Lawrence, a brother to Anmol is believed to have procured the fake passports for the two murder suspects from the Regional Passport Office in the capital city of Delhi. The charge sheet reveals, Lawrence had planned for the two to co-ordinate and execute the crime from abroad without being noticed or held culpable.

