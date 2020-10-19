K24 news anchor Anne Kiguta issued a bold statement on Sunday, after the TV station’s management declined to allow her host Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, on her Punchline show.

In an opening statement on her Sunday night show, Ms Kiguta said it was not her decision to have the Kiharu legislators interview cancelled, but that of K24 management, who reserve the right to admission.

The mother of two mentioned that she disagrees with the decision made by the station’s management, and went on to apologize to the viewers of the program.

“Tonight, I begin with offering you an apology, we on Punchline invited the fiery first-time legislator Ndindi Nyoro on the program. The Kiharu legislator as we all know is a staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto who has cast his aspersions on the BBI process, but that interview has been cancelled. As the host of this program, I have a responsibility to you the viewer and therefore, I must state that this was not my decision, and I respectfully disagree with it,” said Anne Kiguta.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

She added that; “We invited Nyoro to this program and indeed we reach out to all politicians of all persuasions every single week, because we, because I believe in listening to all sides of the debate. However, the management of the station was of the contrary opinion, and had their considered views, concerns by which this program is bound.

I must also say this is a decision that is within their right, because as they say in all establishments, management reserves the right of admission, and so my apologies to the viewers of this program.”

Ndindi Nyoro was to appear on Punchline alongside Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and Constitutional lawyer James Mamboleo to discuss issues relating to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Video