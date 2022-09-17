New Council of Governors chairperson unveiled as Kenya Kwanza outsmarts Azimio

The second-term governor floored her Kajiado counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku who was fronted by Azimio la Umoja.

The election was held via secret ballot on Saturday, September 17 in Mombasa with Waiguru garnering a majority of the votes and Lenku coming in second.

Kenya Kwanza also bagged the deputy (CoG) chairperson slot with governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud elected to deputize Waiguru.

The Kirinyaga county boss takes over from former Embu governor Martin Wambora.

Following her election, congratulatory messages streamed in with Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Senior Counsel Abdullahi Ahmednassir leading the park.

"Congratulations, governor Anne Waiguru on your election as the chair of the Council of Governors (COG).

"We continue to shatter the glass ceiling day by day. Lead us to the next level my sister," Mbarire wrote.

Kenya Kwanza marshalled its numerical strength during the exercise and appealed to Azimio governors to clinch the two slots.

In the role, Waiguru will chair the Intergovernmental Budget Executive Council headed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In addition to representing her 46 colleagues, Waiguru will also foster a robust working relationship and support with the national government and strengthen structures for consultation and collaboration amongst County Governments in addition to facilitating capacity building for the county bosses.

Governors are currently in the coastal city attending their inaugural meeting that was also addressed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his address, Gachagua pledged that the Kenya Kwanza administration will work with the governors and their representatives to strengthen and entrench devolution.