Anne Waiguru's Biography: Education, career, children, net worth & assets

A day after an interview in which she stated that anyone without ambition has no business being in politics, the caucus of women governors endorsed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the position of Deputy President amid reports of a fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
Anne Waiguru has consistently demonstrated her ambition for higher office within the Kenyan political landscape.
Recommended articles
"I have ambitions; the time will come for those ambitions. And the other thing I can say is that there is no position you go for called Deputy President, you know. It's not advertised, and there is no position on the ballot called the Deputy President," she said.
As the Governor of Kirinyaga County, Waiguru has not only solidified her position in local politics but also laid the groundwork for potential future aspirations at the national level.
Early Life and Education
Anne Mumbi Waiguru was born on April 16, 1971, in Pumwani, Nairobi, but her family hails from Kirinyaga County. Growing up in a politically aware family, she was influenced by her surroundings and early experiences.
Education
Waiguru attended Nairobi River Primary School and Precious Blood Girls Secondary School. She completed her A-Levels at Moi Forces Academy, where she excelled in mathematics and sciences.
She earned a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture and Home Economics from Egerton University and later obtained a Master’s degree in Economic Policy from the University of Nairobi, specialising in public finance and governance.
Early Interests and Career Beginnings
Waiguru's early interests included social justice and governance, leading her to pursue a career aimed at improving public service delivery.
She began her professional journey as an intern at Transparency International before moving to the Kenya Leadership Institute. She later worked as Assistant Vice President for the Public Sector at Citi Bank in Kenya.
Her formal entry into public service was as a consultant for the Public Service Reform Secretariat in former President Mwai Kibaki’s government, on secondment from the World Bank and later the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
She then joined the National Treasury as Head of Governance, eventually becoming Head of the Economic Stimulus Programme and the Director of Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) between 2007 and 2012.
At the National Treasury, Waiguru played a pivotal role in implementing financial management systems. This experience laid the foundation for her future roles in government.
In 2013, Waiguru was appointed as the first Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.
She was instrumental in establishing Huduma Centres, which streamlined access to government services.
Anne Waiguru's Personal Life
Marriage and Family
In July 2019, Anne Waiguru married her partner, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, in a lavish traditional Kikuyu wedding ceremony attended by prominent political figures, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.
Waiguru has three sons – Ian, Don, and Wabu. Kamotho also has three children, making their blended family consist of six children and three grandchildren.
Anne Waiguru's Assets and Net Worth
Waiguru owns a luxurious home located in the upmarket Kitisuru area of Nairobi.
She also owns another residential property in Runda, which she acquired before her government career.
The governor also owns a rental property in Mlolongo developed using a Sh50 million bank loan in 2013, these properties contribute to her income through rental revenue.
As a governor, Waiguru has also been pocketing a salary of Sh924,000 per month.
She holds two half-acre pieces of land—one in Lukenya and another with rental space in Sagana.
As of 2018, Waiguru's declared assets were estimated at approximately Sh300 million.
This amount is expected to have increased over the years due to the rise in asset values.
By 2022, her house in Kitisuru was valued at Sh200 million alone.
Waiguru faced significant challenges during her career, most notably the NYS scandal, which led to accusations of corruption while she was Cabinet Secretary.
The scandal emerged in 2015 when it was revealed that Sh791 million had been embezzled from NYS through fraudulent contracts and inflated prices for goods and services.
Waiguru was implicated due to her position overseeing the ministry where the funds were mismanaged.
Allegations included the purchase of overpriced items, such as condom dispensers and televisions, which sparked public outrage and scrutiny from government oversight bodies.
Waiguru's Involvement
Initially, Waiguru denied any wrongdoing, asserting that she had no involvement in the procurement processes leading to the scandal.
However, she faced immense pressure from the public and political opposition, leading her to resign from her cabinet position in November 2015, citing health concerns due to stress.
In subsequent investigations, Waiguru testified about the theft and named several individuals linked to the scandal, including other government officials.
Despite this, she was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in early 2015.
Impeachment attempt
In 2020 the Kirinyaga County Assembly impeached Anne Waiguru on several grounds, primarily focusing on allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct.
The MCAs accused Waiguru of undermining their authority, which was a central theme in the impeachment motion.
This included failing to engage with the assembly effectively and disregarding their roles.
Waiguru was criticised for not delivering the annual state of the county address for the financial year 2018/2019, which is a constitutional requirement that fosters accountability and transparency.
The assembly alleged that she violated the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.
Specific accusations included conferring undue benefits to public officers and making payments outside established financial management systems.
Waiguru was accused of ignoring recommendations regarding remuneration for members of the Kirinyaga Investment Development Authority (KIDA) and making unauthorised payments totaling over Sh14 million.
Another allegation included a failure to uphold the right to health for residents of Kirinyaga County, which was deemed a critical aspect of her governance responsibilities.
Despite these serious allegations, the Senate ultimately dismissed the impeachment motion after conducting hearings and determining that the charges were not substantiated.
The Senate's committee found insufficient evidence to support the claims made against her, allowing Waiguru to remain in office as governor.