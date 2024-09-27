Anne Waiguru's Biography: Education, career, children, net worth & assets

"I have ambitions; the time will come for those ambitions. And the other thing I can say is that there is no position you go for called Deputy President, you know. It's not advertised, and there is no position on the ballot called the Deputy President," she said.

As the Governor of Kirinyaga County, Waiguru has not only solidified her position in local politics but also laid the groundwork for potential future aspirations at the national level.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Early Life and Education

Anne Mumbi Waiguru was born on April 16, 1971, in Pumwani, Nairobi, but her family hails from Kirinyaga County. Growing up in a politically aware family, she was influenced by her surroundings and early experiences.

Education

Waiguru attended Nairobi River Primary School and Precious Blood Girls Secondary School. She completed her A-Levels at Moi Forces Academy, where she excelled in mathematics and sciences.

A TBT photo of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She earned a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture and Home Economics from Egerton University and later obtained a Master’s degree in Economic Policy from the University of Nairobi, specialising in public finance and governance.

Early Interests and Career Beginnings

Waiguru's early interests included social justice and governance, leading her to pursue a career aimed at improving public service delivery.

She began her professional journey as an intern at Transparency International before moving to the Kenya Leadership Institute. She later worked as Assistant Vice President for the Public Sector at Citi Bank in Kenya.

Her formal entry into public service was as a consultant for the Public Service Reform Secretariat in former President Mwai Kibaki’s government, on secondment from the World Bank and later the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

She then joined the National Treasury as Head of Governance, eventually becoming Head of the Economic Stimulus Programme and the Director of Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) between 2007 and 2012.

TBT photo of Anne Waiguru while working at the Ministry of Finance with Uhuru Kenyatta as the Minister. On the left is late Juja MP George Thuo Pulse Live Kenya

At the National Treasury, Waiguru played a pivotal role in implementing financial management systems. This experience laid the foundation for her future roles in government.

In 2013, Waiguru was appointed as the first Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

She was instrumental in establishing Huduma Centres, which streamlined access to government services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Waiguru's Personal Life

Marriage and Family

In July 2019, Anne Waiguru married her partner, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, in a lavish traditional Kikuyu wedding ceremony attended by prominent political figures, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Waiguru has three sons – Ian, Don, and Wabu. Kamotho also has three children, making their blended family consist of six children and three grandchildren.

Anne Waiguru and her husband Kamotho Waiganjo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Waiguru's Assets and Net Worth

Waiguru owns a luxurious home located in the upmarket Kitisuru area of Nairobi.

She also owns another residential property in Runda, which she acquired before her government career.

The governor also owns a rental property in Mlolongo developed using a Sh50 million bank loan in 2013, these properties contribute to her income through rental revenue.

As a governor, Waiguru has also been pocketing a salary of Sh924,000 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

She holds two half-acre pieces of land—one in Lukenya and another with rental space in Sagana.

As of 2018, Waiguru's declared assets were estimated at approximately Sh300 million.

This amount is expected to have increased over the years due to the rise in asset values.

By 2022, her house in Kitisuru was valued at Sh200 million alone.

Anne Waiguru's house in Kitisuru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiguru faced significant challenges during her career, most notably the NYS scandal, which led to accusations of corruption while she was Cabinet Secretary.

The scandal emerged in 2015 when it was revealed that Sh791 million had been embezzled from NYS through fraudulent contracts and inflated prices for goods and services.

Waiguru was implicated due to her position overseeing the ministry where the funds were mismanaged.

Allegations included the purchase of overpriced items, such as condom dispensers and televisions, which sparked public outrage and scrutiny from government oversight bodies.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at State House, Nairobi on March 11, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiguru's Involvement

Initially, Waiguru denied any wrongdoing, asserting that she had no involvement in the procurement processes leading to the scandal.

However, she faced immense pressure from the public and political opposition, leading her to resign from her cabinet position in November 2015, citing health concerns due to stress.

In subsequent investigations, Waiguru testified about the theft and named several individuals linked to the scandal, including other government officials.

Despite this, she was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in early 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impeachment attempt

In 2020 the Kirinyaga County Assembly impeached Anne Waiguru on several grounds, primarily focusing on allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The MCAs accused Waiguru of undermining their authority, which was a central theme in the impeachment motion.

This included failing to engage with the assembly effectively and disregarding their roles.

Waiguru was criticised for not delivering the annual state of the county address for the financial year 2018/2019, which is a constitutional requirement that fosters accountability and transparency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assembly alleged that she violated the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Pulse Live Kenya

Specific accusations included conferring undue benefits to public officers and making payments outside established financial management systems.

Waiguru was accused of ignoring recommendations regarding remuneration for members of the Kirinyaga Investment Development Authority (KIDA) and making unauthorised payments totaling over Sh14 million.

Another allegation included a failure to uphold the right to health for residents of Kirinyaga County, which was deemed a critical aspect of her governance responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these serious allegations, the Senate ultimately dismissed the impeachment motion after conducting hearings and determining that the charges were not substantiated.