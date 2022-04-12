RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

Authors:

Amos Robi

The governor apologized upon realizing she had made a mistake, and added an explanation

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru speaking during the Kenya Kwanza forum held on April 12, 2022
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru speaking during the Kenya Kwanza forum held on April 12, 2022

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday, during a Kenya Kwanza coalition meeting, misspoke in her speech addressing Deputy President William Ruto as an Azimio La Umoja leader.

Recommended articles

Wary of her mistake, she quickly apologized saying she had said what she had anticipated to make in her address.

“Your excellency the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the party leader of UDA and the leader of the Azimio Group… Alliance… My sincere apologies. It's because I was thinking what I would say about them,” she said as she proceeded with her speech .

Governor Waiguru was speaking during the signing of the coalition’s agreement with other political parties where she lauded the parties’ move to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance, saying the alliance was more than just an alliance but a home.

“What I would love to say at this point is to welcome parties which have made the bold move to join us in the kwanza Alliance, this is an alliance which is more than just a political movement it is a home for many of us,” Waiguru stated.

Twelve political parties have formally joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance coalition in a ceremony held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Some of the parties which signed the agreement included UDA, ANC Ford Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi, the Democratic Party, Farmers Party among others. The agreements were officiated by lawyers Kithure Kindiki and Kipchumba Murkomen.

After signing the deal, Deputy President William Ruto termed the formation as a coalition of the willing and said that it was a milestone in the path to liberating the country.

This is the alliance of the willing, the alliance of the free. It’s abt the people and changing the economy. That’s the difference with our competitors; their coalitions are of the intimidated, blackmailed and coerced and about leaders sharing power,” he said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chad national in court for defrauding Mungatana Sh76M

Chad national in court for defrauding Mungatana Sh76M

CS Mucheru presidential debate picks rejected

CS Mucheru presidential debate picks rejected

Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

EPRA punishes firms behind acute fuel shortage

EPRA punishes firms behind acute fuel shortage

Inmate serving life imprisonment freed after topping KCPE

Inmate serving life imprisonment freed after topping KCPE

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Mystery as presidential escort officer found dead

Mystery as presidential escort officer found dead

Two Kenyan nurses to contest for Sh28 million in global competition

Two Kenyan nurses to contest for Sh28 million in global competition

Wiper backtracks on Sonko's Mombasa Governor bid

Wiper backtracks on Sonko's Mombasa Governor bid

Trending

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS George Magoha announces Form One students to report to school on May 3, 2022.

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022