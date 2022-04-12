Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

Wary of her mistake, she quickly apologized saying she had said what she had anticipated to make in her address.

“Your excellency the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the party leader of UDA and the leader of the Azimio Group… Alliance… My sincere apologies. It's because I was thinking what I would say about them,” she said as she proceeded with her speech .

Governor Waiguru was speaking during the signing of the coalition’s agreement with other political parties where she lauded the parties’ move to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance, saying the alliance was more than just an alliance but a home.

“What I would love to say at this point is to welcome parties which have made the bold move to join us in the kwanza Alliance, this is an alliance which is more than just a political movement it is a home for many of us,” Waiguru stated.

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Twelve political parties have formally joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance coalition in a ceremony held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Some of the parties which signed the agreement included UDA, ANC Ford Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi, the Democratic Party, Farmers Party among others. The agreements were officiated by lawyers Kithure Kindiki and Kipchumba Murkomen.

After signing the deal, Deputy President William Ruto termed the formation as a coalition of the willing and said that it was a milestone in the path to liberating the country.