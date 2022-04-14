RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The simple tool features a list of petrol stations that have fuel in Nairobi and other counties.

Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

A post that recently went viral on Twitter said that Kenyans are very resilient people and that whenever there is a problem, a few citizens will find a way of finding solutions or at least make the problem bearable.

True to this, an anonymous helpful tech expert has created a platform that Kenyan motorists can use to discover petrol stations that have fuel.

As the acute fuel shortage continues to bite, drivers have had to sit in long queues as they wait to fuel their cars. In some stations, motorist are not allowed to buy more than Sh1,000.

A screengrab of the fuel finding tool
A screengrab of the fuel finding tool Pulse Live Kenya

The fuel finding tool comes in the form of a website named Iko Where.

Running out of fuel and you don't know where to get fuel amid the fuel crisis in Kenya? Search our crowd-sourced database of fuel stations. Have you just spotted a fuel station that is not in our below list? Help others by adding it!” read an excerpt on the website’s homepage.

The simple tool only features a list of petrol stations, locations and commentary on whether there is fuel at those particular stations.

The data is sourced from drivers around the country and all they have to do is enter their location, the name of the petrol station and the availability of fuel.

Motorists queueing for fuel at a petrol station
Motorists queueing for fuel at a petrol station Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday evening the government ordered the deportation of Rubis CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron.

Bergeron’s deportation papers were also signed after a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Energy CS Monica Juma over the acute shortage of fuel in the country.

Sources reveal that the government blames the oil firm for fueling the shortage because it controls such a large portion of the local market.

According to the latest data by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Rubis is the third-largest oil firm in Kenya, controlling about 8.6% of the local market.

The company is accused of blackmailing the government by requesting larger compensation, despite the fact that a large quantity of its fuel was said to have been imported before the oil prices shot up.

Rubis Energy CEO for East Africa Jean-Christian Bergeron
Rubis Energy CEO for East Africa Jean-Christian Bergeron Pulse Live Kenya

This action comes just days after the announced measures to be taken against oil marketers behind the scarcity of the commodity.

In a statement by EPRA CEO Daniel Kiptoo, and copied to Energy CS Monica Juma, the authority said that the shortage has been worsened after some oil marketers exported more than the stipulated amount of fuel.

Kiptoo explained that the authority had gone through data spanning 4 weeks and established that some of the oil marketers were in violation of the law.

The EPRA has analyzed the daily petroleum loadings over the past 4 weeks and noted that a number of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have in the period under review given priority to export loadings while the local market was left to suffer intermittent supply,” read an excerpt of the statement.

As a result, the authority has sanctioned the affected oil marketers by introducing a raft of measures that will be implemented in the next three months.

EPRA resolved to slash the capacity of the OMCs which increased their transit volumes over and above their normal quota during the supply crisis period.

The slashed capacity will be given to oil marketers who increased their local volumes without giving priority to their export volumes.

