Five students of Karumandi Boys secondary school in Kirinyaga County have been arrested for allegedly burning down a dormitory.

This comes a day after 9 other students from Ingotse Secondary school in Bungoma were arraigned in Court for arson.

A Kakamega Court ordered that the 9 students be remanded for the next 14 days pending the hearing of the case against them.

Another 5 high school students arrested for torching dormitory

