Another suspect arrested after brutal murder of KIMC student Purity Wangechi

In a statement, DCI said that Isaac Kariuki Kibui was apprehended at Thindigua Delish Nail bar in Kiambu county. The 22-year-old is the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection to the grisly murder of Wangechi.

“A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the grisly murder of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student Purity Wangechi.

"Isaac Kariuki Kibui, 22, was arrested this morning at Thindigua Delish Nail bar in Kiambu county, as detectives burn the midnight candle to bring all of Purity’s killers to book,” the statement said in part.

After the arrest, Kariuki was escorted to his house where a comprehensive search was conducted leading to the discovery of a blood stained jacket, worn by the suspect on the night of the murder.

“The jacket, shall be subjected to forensic analysis by experts based at the Biology unit of the DCI National Forensic Laboratory. The experts who perform DNA testing will be seeking to establish whether the blood stains match with samples collected from the deceased, by their crime scene counterparts,” DCI detectives added.

Purity Wangechi’s body which bore stab wounds and strangulation marks was discovered on Saturday morning by the roadside, close to Mburiria estate in Kiambu county.

The arrest of Kibui, brings the number of suspects in Purity’s painful murder to four.

“Detectives are leaving no stone unturned until all her killers are brought to book. Investigations indicate that Purity, 19, met her painful death after she discovered that the man she had fallen in love with was a dangerous man and confronted him,” reads an explainer from DCI.

On the other hand, the boyfriend who is the mastermind behind the murder John Wanyoike Kibungi alias VDJ Flexx, together with two other accomplices Kinaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri were arraigned at the Kiambu law courts on Monday.