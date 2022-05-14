Anxiety builds up as Ruto running mate announcement delays

The big announcement on who will be Ruto's running mate was initially planned for 10am before it was pushed to 1PM.

Multiple media reports indicate that the Kenya Kwanza brigade is behind schedule with the big announcement, with the team finalizing on the discussions before the final announcement is made public.

As late as mid day, some Kenya Kwanza big wigs were still trooping in to Karen with supporters of the various candidates waiting with bated breath.

Journalists who had camped outside Ruto's official residence from 10 am were yet to be allowed into the compound with the discussions remaining a closely guarded affair.

Reports indicate that the search for the runningmate has narrowed down to Rigathi Gachagua and Kithure Kindiki.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Mathira, Gachagua's supporters converged at a hotel in Karatina town in Nyeri county on Saturday morning hoping that he would land the coveted slot.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki's family was also hopeful that he would carry the day with his parents, Daniel and Anne Kindiki, stating that they have been taking it to the Lord in prayer.

In an interview with KTN News on Saturday, May 14, Kindiki's they explained that with news of the impending big announcement, they had resorted to prayers.