Archbishop Muheria receives praise after his de-escalation act during state funeral.

“It’s an incident that we don’t foresee but we handle them as the Holy Spirit guides us. I think the young man was emotional and I really hope he is looked upon with mercy and someone attends to him,” the clergyman said.

He added: “I just think it is what we should do as Christians even in functions of that caliber. We should not lose touch with who we are and people who are needy. It shouldn’t be a surprise, all of us should be able to show a gesture of mercy whenever an occasion like that appears.”

Archbishop Muheria explained that he had handled the situation as required by the laws of the church and by God. The act has won the hearts of Kenyans with many people commending him.

Referring to the praise he was receiving, the Archbishop that he doesn’t deserve the credit and praise he has been getting rather the young person needed help.

The story of Allan Makanda, who interrupted Kibaki's funeral service

Allan Makanda who claims to be Kibaki’s grandson had wiggled his way to the podium during the state funeral and requested the Archbishop to allow him address the nation.

“Allow me just two minutes to say a few remarks,” Allan was heard saying to the Archbishop.

The security detail intercepted after a while, allowing the Archbishop to calmly steer the inevitable incident. Archbishop Muheria embraced Allan and moved him away from the microphone just as the security waited to haul him away.

"He is the son of our nation who is emotional at the loss of our president, treat him well,” Archbishop Muheria had said addressing the security officers as he continued with the function.

On April 26, in a video that went viral, Makanda was seen wailing at the top of his lungs about the death of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki while his body lay in state at Parliament buildings.

Archbishop Muheria is a civil engineer by training and a brother of Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge.