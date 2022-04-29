No politics please during Kibaki's funeral - Archbishop Anyalo

During the state funeral service for the late President Mwai Kibaki, His Grace, Archbishop Philip Anyalo urged politicians to avoid politicking as Kenyans bid farewell to the third President of the Republic of Kenya.
“This service will be conducted by the military and the church. We wish to request that we shall have no political overtones or politics,” Anyalo said before the start of the funeral service.
The interdenominational funeral service was led by the Catholic Church under the leadership of Archbishop Anyalo. The Bishop was assisted in conducting the holy requiem mass by Archbishop Martin Kivuva of the archdiocese of Mombasa.
God-fearing catholic
Archbishop Kivuva during the service also warned politicians from discussing politics, reiterating that the late Kibaki was a man who loved and adored God hence should be accorded that respect.
"President Kibaki will be remembered for his articulate leadership and direction. In the church, we remember him as a God-fearing catholic who was indeed a father, elder and a true hero of the nation," said Archbishop Kivuva.
The Archbishop concluded the sermon by eulogising Kibaki as a generous man and urged Kenyans to emulate his character of humility. Going further to detail one incident while at the Consolata Church.
At the Consolata Church, children would come to greet him and the security would say to them, "go back a little" however, Mwai Kibaki would greet the children and say to them, "come to me," said Archbishop Kivuva.
The funeral ceremony and the national memorial kicked off at 10.42 am following arrival of the body at Nyayo National Stadium with military procession escorting the gun carriage bearing Kibaki’s remains. The ceremony is currently ongoing.
