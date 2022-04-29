No politics please during Kibaki's funeral - Archbishop Anyalo

“This service will be conducted by the military and the church. We wish to request that we shall have no political overtones or politics,” Anyalo said before the start of the funeral service.

The interdenominational funeral service was led by the Catholic Church under the leadership of Archbishop Anyalo. The Bishop was assisted in conducting the holy requiem mass by Archbishop Martin Kivuva of the archdiocese of Mombasa.

God-fearing catholic

Archbishop Kivuva during the service also warned politicians from discussing politics, reiterating that the late Kibaki was a man who loved and adored God hence should be accorded that respect.

"President Kibaki will be remembered for his articulate leadership and direction. In the church, we remember him as a God-fearing catholic who was indeed a father, elder and a true hero of the nation," said Archbishop Kivuva.

The Archbishop concluded the sermon by eulogising Kibaki as a generous man and urged Kenyans to emulate his character of humility. Going further to detail one incident while at the Consolata Church.

At the Consolata Church, children would come to greet him and the security would say to them, "go back a little" however, Mwai Kibaki would greet the children and say to them, "come to me," said Archbishop Kivuva.