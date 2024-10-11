The sports category has moved to a new website.


Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

Amos Robi

President William Ruto's official potrait
President William Ruto's official potrait
  • Presidential portraits are prominently displayed in public offices across Kenya as a symbol of respect and allegiance to the head of state
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta clarified in 2016 that businesses and offices are not compelled to showcase the president’s image
  • President William Ruto introduced a unique element in his official portrait by featuring the national flag alongside his image

In public offices across Kenya, you have most likely seen the prominent display of the president’s portrait.

These portraits serve as a symbol of respect and allegiance to the head of state, adorning walls in government buildings, schools, and even some private enterprises.

However, despite their prevalence there is no legal requirement mandating such displays.

This longstanding tradition was highlighted by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016, when he clarified that businesses and offices are not compelled to showcase the president’s image.

In light of this, the question arises: why do so many institutions continue to uphold this custom, and how does the official portrait of the current president, William Ruto, differ from those of his predecessors?

President William Ruto's official potrait
President William Ruto's official potrait

READ: KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

The tradition of displaying presidential portraits dates back to Kenya's independence. It has become common to see the head of state’s image adorning walls in offices and institutions, both public and private.

The practice symbolises the authority of the head of state and is seen as a gesture of loyalty.

It is almost expected, especially in public spaces, where it is assumed to demonstrate recognition of the president’s leadership.

However, in 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that there was no legal obligation requiring businesses or offices to display the president’s portrait.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta's official potrait
Former president Uhuru Kenyatta's official potrait
While the tradition has continued under subsequent administrations, President William Ruto introduced a unique element in his official portrait.

For the first time in Kenya’s history, the presidential portrait features the national flag alongside the president’s image.

Despite there being no legal requirement, many Kenyans continue to uphold the practice of displaying the president's portrait. Several factors contribute to this:

  1. Political allegiance: In some cases, displaying the president's portrait is seen as a gesture of political alignment, particularly in government institutions and private enterprises that may have links to the ruling party.
  2. Cultural norms: For many, the portrait is not only a symbol of authority but also part of Kenya’s cultural heritage. Its absence may be seen as unusual or even disrespectful in certain contexts.
The late President Mwai Kibaki's official potrait
The late President Mwai Kibaki's official potrait

READ: Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]

3. Public perception: While businesses are not legally required to display the president's portrait, many choose to do so to avoid any perception of dissent or disloyalty, especially in politically sensitive environments.

4. Historical continuity: Displaying the head of state's image has become a deeply entrenched tradition, one that has spanned multiple generations of leadership in Kenya. For many, it is simply the norm.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

