Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

Acting on intelligence reports, the sleuths pounced on 41-year-old Ferdinand Indangasi near a supermarket in the Riruta area of Dagorreti, Nairobi, on Friday, August 18.

A scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone led to the discovery of radicalization literature linked to Al-Shabaab terror network.

“Upon further scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone, the officers discovered radicalization literature with extremist teachings, linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network.” Reads a statement released by the DCI in part.

A search on the suspect saw the detectives recover five sachets of a white narcotic substance believed to be cocaine.

The suspect led detectives to his house located behind the supermarket where a search saw the police recover a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm caliber, Sh31,000 in cash and 25Kgs of 4-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

“Upon gaining forceful entry, the detectives recovered a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm caliber, Sh31,000 in cash and 25Kgs of 4-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.” Added the statement.

Trouble with the law

Detectives have since established that the suspect has a history of trouble with the law, having spent 15 years behind bars at Shimo La Tewa Prison.

"After conducting a background check of the suspect at the DCI-Anti Terror Police Unit headquarters, it was discovered that the suspect was a hardcore jailbird who had served 15-years behind bars at the Shimo La Tewa prison," read the statement in part.