ADVERTISEMENT
Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

Police pounced on the suspect near a supermarket in Nairobi with the subsequent search seeing the police recover a pistol, several rounds of ammunition and material suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi

Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a suspected Al-Shabaab operative and recovered a pistol, several rounds of ammunition and material suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

Acting on intelligence reports, the sleuths pounced on 41-year-old Ferdinand Indangasi near a supermarket in the Riruta area of Dagorreti, Nairobi, on Friday, August 18.

A scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone led to the discovery of radicalization literature linked to Al-Shabaab terror network.

“Upon further scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone, the officers discovered radicalization literature with extremist teachings, linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network.” Reads a statement released by the DCI in part.

A search on the suspect saw the detectives recover five sachets of a white narcotic substance believed to be cocaine.

The suspect led detectives to his house located behind the supermarket where a search saw the police recover a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm caliber, Sh31,000 in cash and 25Kgs of 4-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

“Upon gaining forceful entry, the detectives recovered a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm caliber, Sh31,000 in cash and 25Kgs of 4-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.” Added the statement.

READ: CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

Trouble with the law

Detectives have since established that the suspect has a history of trouble with the law, having spent 15 years behind bars at Shimo La Tewa Prison.

"After conducting a background check of the suspect at the DCI-Anti Terror Police Unit headquarters, it was discovered that the suspect was a hardcore jailbird who had served 15-years behind bars at the Shimo La Tewa prison," read the statement in part.

The terror suspect is currently being grilled by anti-terror detectives before being arraigned in court on Monday.

