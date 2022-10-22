Armed and rowdy police officer terrifies customers in banking hall

In the video, the armed officer could be seen pacing around the banking hall and hurling unprintable words as stunned customers watched.

The video shows the officer moving from one counter to the next ranting: "I need my phone, my f* phone hapana I need a f* phone."

He is seen pacing to two counters, slamming the countertops before engaging a colleague.

"Ni nini? Shida iko wapi? I need my phone, mimi si bro." He says before taking off his official hat and proceeds protesting about the missing phone.

He disappears from the video momentarily before resurfacing holding his hat which he drops onto the ground as he demands the missing phone.

"Give me my F* phone, I want my phone, io tuu!" He adds.

The viral video has attracted the attention of the National Police Service, with the body providing a response.

"NPS is seized of a matter circulating on social media where an armed police officer in uniform is seen behaving in a rowdy and threatening manner within the premises of a local bank. The behavior portrayed, which we condemn as it doesn’t reflect the NPS core values." NPS wrote.

"It is unprofessional and posed a risk to members of the public. The Service has already taken remedial action and the matter is being handled administratively." NPS added.