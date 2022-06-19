RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Armed police officers camp at Jacaranda grounds ahead of Ruto's rally

Charles Ouma

Confusion has emerged on whether Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi will proceed or not with armed police officers occupying the venue.

While the Ruto maintained that the rally will take place as initially planned, reports indicate that heavily-armed police officers have cordoned off the venue.

"The Kenya Kwanza fraternity and the entire hustler nation wishes a blessed Sunday to all na tukutane (and let's meet at) Jacaranda after church," stated the DP.

Photos and videos seen by this writer show police vehicles and a contingent of armed police officers at Jacaranda grounds.

According to Ruto's Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi, a contingent of armed police officers arrived at the venue at 4:00 a.m and disrupted Kenya Kwanza's plan to set up a stage to facilitate its speakers.

"At 4 a.m., the losing team of Deep State and System that is helping Azimio with campaigns decided to use guns, Force and (chest).

"They stopped the construction of our Stage at Jacaranda Grounds. Why? Because Sakaja cannot be Governor and William Ruto should not be President," Itumbi lamented.

Controversy emerged after the same venue was also booked by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino for an Azimio la Umoja rally.

The lawmaker however announced that his rally had been cancelled, explaining that he had given up the venue due to his love for peace.

"We have decided to cancel tomorrow's rally scheduled at Jacaranda Grounds. People should go about their normal business.

"I had booked Jacaranda Grounds for my function today and notified the police while Ruto booked the same venue on the same day... I have full rights to use this ground today but let my People stay at home coz we love peace," the MP explained.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

