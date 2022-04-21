RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sign language app launched to help people with hearing disability

Cyprian Kimutai

The app will connect users to sign language interpretation services

assistALL launched to help people with hearing disability
assistALL launched to help people with hearing disability

An estimated 260,000 people with hearing impairments in Kenya are set to benefit from the launch of assistALL, a new mobile application which allows anybody across the world to access sign language interpretation services.

According to chief executive officer of Signs Media, Luke Muleka, users will require Sh30 to access a sign language interpreter. In Kenya, there are an estimated 500 qualified sign language interpreters.

"The Interpreters are mainly located in urban areas and the high cost of the services makes them unattainable for low income and rural populations hence the need for an app such as assistALL," said Muleka.

Maureen Mbaka, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT), Innovation and Youth Affairs reiterated that the Government aims to create an enabling environment for people living with disabilities.

Maureen Mbaka, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT), Innovation and Youth Affairs was present at the launch
Maureen Mbaka, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT), Innovation and Youth Affairs was present at the launch Pulse Live Kenya

She praised the founders of the app saying it will bridge the communication gap between deaf persons and third parties in the health, higher education, judicial system, government services and finance.

"AssistALL is also creating employment opportunities for sign language interpreters who have the potential to earn a consistent income as the app brings them closer to their customer base without having to consider the logistics of travel," Mbaka said.

Mbaka concluded by saying that the app will break many barriers that have previously prevented the deaf from accessing essential services.

"From now henceforth, doctors or nurses who do not understand sign language can diagnose illness and administer medication to people with hearing loss via the app," she said.

Cyprian Kimutai

