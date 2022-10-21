Ruto's long-serving security head appointed Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Immediate former Presidential Escort Unit Commander Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Josphat Mputhia Kirimi has been promoted to the National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Before his appointment as the Presidential Escort Unit Commander, Kirimi served in the General Service Unit Recce Squad.

Pulse Live Kenya

Assistant Inspector of General of Police Oloonkishu Yiampoy has been appointed to replace the outgoing commander.

Until his recent appointment to the Presidential Escort Unit, Yiampoy served as the head of security in the Office of the Deputy President for about 10 years.

He is an expert in VIP protection and has been part of the Presidential Escort Unit for over 26 years.

The Presidential Escort Unit has, arguably, one of the most arduous tasks in the country — providing security and protection to His Excellency the President.

The security team conducts an advance survey, route reconnaissance, traffic flow, intelligence and motorcade formations as well as crowd control all, in a bid to secure the head of state whenever he is travelling.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, the task becomes more treacherous during departures (when the president is about to board his vehicle) as any loophole could expose him to a security threat.