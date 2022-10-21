RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's long-serving security head appointed Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Denis Mwangi

The new Presidential Escort Unit Commander served as the head of security in the Office of the Deputy President for about 10 years.

President William Ruto's motorcade
President William Ruto's motorcade

President William Ruto’s escort unit has a new leader after a reshuffle announced on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Immediate former Presidential Escort Unit Commander Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Josphat Mputhia Kirimi has been promoted to the National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Before his appointment as the Presidential Escort Unit Commander, Kirimi served in the General Service Unit Recce Squad.

Presidential escort convoy
Presidential escort convoy

Assistant Inspector of General of Police Oloonkishu Yiampoy has been appointed to replace the outgoing commander.

Until his recent appointment to the Presidential Escort Unit, Yiampoy served as the head of security in the Office of the Deputy President for about 10 years.

He is an expert in VIP protection and has been part of the Presidential Escort Unit for over 26 years.

The Presidential Escort Unit has, arguably, one of the most arduous tasks in the country — providing security and protection to His Excellency the President.

The security team conducts an advance survey, route reconnaissance, traffic flow, intelligence and motorcade formations as well as crowd control all, in a bid to secure the head of state whenever he is travelling.

File image of DP Ruto leaving an event in one of the vehicles in his convoy
File image of DP Ruto leaving an event in one of the vehicles in his convoy

However, the task becomes more treacherous during departures (when the president is about to board his vehicle) as any loophole could expose him to a security threat.

And with the likes of President Ruto known to have stopovers or meet and greet sessions with people, his protectors know they have to do their best to minimize his exposure.

