Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

Denis Mwangi

The team mandated to oversee the transition from President Uhuru Kenyatta to the incoming head of state has given an update

The Assumption of the Office of President Committee headed by Head of Public Service and secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua met on Friday and announced the swearing-in date of the next president would be a public holiday.

The meeting was held at Harambee House in Nairobi.

He said that the work of the committee would start after IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati officially announces the winner of the presidential election.

The committee’s core mandate is to facilitate a smooth transition from the current administration to the incoming administration,” he stated.

The committee comprises the secretary to the Cabinet, and principal secretaries from Treasury, Interior, Foreign Affairs, ICT, and Devolution, chief of defence, police IG, NIS director general among others.

Other than facilitating the handing over process by the outgoing president to the president-elect, the committee will organise for the security of the incoming head of state.

The teams will also organise the necessary facilities and personnel for the president-elect and co-ordinate the briefings of the president-elect by relevant public officers.

Kinyua will also facilitate communication between the outgoing President and the President-elect as well as prepare the programme and organise the swearing-in ceremony.

Finally I wish to inform you that we will be making periodic briefings to the nation as the transition process kicks off,” he said.

Kenyans are eagerly waiting for the IEBC to announce the winner as local media houses changed tactics on the display of preliminary results on live TV. Supporters of both William Ruto and Raila Odinga's camps have already claimed victory.

