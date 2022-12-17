Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

Atheists in Kenya Society has given its verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who is famed for pulling huge crowds, including filling up Kasarani Stadium.
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Church is known to pull crowds and recently filled up Kasarani Stadium during a crusade that was also attended by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi
The association labelled the cleric who heads the New Life Church a “trickster” who is “out to fleece gullible Kenyans by purporting to perform miracles and prophesy”.
According to the President of Atheists in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia, Kenyans should keep away from the preacher and his gospel ministry.
“Pastor Ezekiel is a confidence trickster masquerading as a Man of God”. He is out to fleece gullible Kenyans by purporting to perform miracles and prophesy in the name of the Gog of the Bible,” the President of Atheists in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia said on Friday.
The preacher made headlines after filling up Kasarani stadium during one of his crusades in November that was also attended by second lady, mama Dorcas Gachagua.
The pastor evangelises at the New Life Church and he apparently drew a large crowd at Kasarani for his ministry on Sunday.
People travelled from all over the country to come and listen to the man of God while others came for healing.
Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who was in attendance stated that Kenyans are craving for the word of God adding that the multitude had come to witness miracles, healings and wonders by the preacher.
Netizens took to social media to compare him to Prophet Owuor who is known for commanding such large crowds wherever he goes.
