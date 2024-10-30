The sports category has moved to a new website.

Atheists Society table demand to Ruto after Diwali pledge to Hindus

Amos Robi

During Diwali celebrations, President Ruto responded to a request from Hindu leaders to make the festival an official holiday in Kenya

Atheists Society of Kenya Secretary General Harrison Mumia
  • Atheists in Kenya Society demanded a national holiday for non-religious Kenyans
  • President Ruto promised to consider the proposal by next year and involve Parliament in the decision
  • Atheists in Kenya Society announced they will submit a petition to Parliament advocating for a national holiday to celebrate atheists

The Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) has announced a formal demand for a national holiday, arguing that Kenyans without religious beliefs should be recognised in the same way that public holidays honour major religious groups in the country.

The request follows a pledge made by President William Ruto on the possible elevation of Diwali to a public holiday, which has spurred AIK members to call for equal recognition.

During Diwali celebrations, President Ruto responded to a request from Hindu leaders to make the festival an official holiday in Kenya, promising that his administration would consider the proposal by next year.

"I will undertake to subject it to the process of government," Ruto said, explaining that the proposal would be reviewed with the involvement of Parliament.

"If it has to happen, it has to go all the way to Parliament, but I assure you we will have made a decision by the next Diwali," he added.

President William Ruto when he hosted Hindu faihfuls at State House for Diwali Celebrations
Diwali, widely celebrated as the 'festival of lights,' represents the spiritual triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

As one of India's most significant holidays, the festival’s dates vary annually based on the lunar calendar and are usually observed from mid-September to mid-November.

Following Ruto’s announcement, AIK declared it will submit a petition to Parliament on November 1, 2024, advocating for a national holiday to celebrate atheists.

Harrison Mumia, AIK’s president, stated that the holiday would symbolise the values of humanism, secularism, and free thought among Kenyans who identify as non-religious.

“This holiday will celebrate individuals who have rejected religious beliefs (in particular, the belief in the God of Israel Yahweh, the Arab God Allah, and the Hindu gods) in favour of humanism, secularism, and free thought,” he explained.

Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter)
Mumia highlighted that the initiative aligns with Article 27 of Kenya’s Constitution, which protects against discrimination based on religion, conscience, and belief. “If our petition is rejected by Parliament, we will pursue legal action,” he vowed.

Atheists argue that their beliefs and worldviews merit equal recognition in a country where religious public holidays such as Christmas for Christians and Eid al-Fitr for Muslims are officially observed.

AIK hopes this move will establish a precedent for the equal treatment of secular and non-religious individuals within Kenya’s diverse society.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

