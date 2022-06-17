I can help Ruto become President only on one condition - Atwoli

In what appears to be a change of tune, Atwoli a fierce critic of the Deputy President, told journalists from NTV Kenya that he is now willing to work with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer to win the August 9, General Elections.

According to Atwoli, DP Ruto is a good leader, however he has surrounded himself with poor advisers who take advantage of his position in power.

“I would help him. He is a good leader, he is a shrewd and what he lacks are good advisers and also chest-thumping. I would advise him correctly how to become a president and he would become a president. I swear he would become a president," insisted Atwoli vigorously.

The Secretary General concluded the interview by saying that in the event Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga wins the election, Kenya will soon have a female President in the expense of DP Ruto, who he claims was once destined for power before he fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.