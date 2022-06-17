RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I can help Ruto become President only on one condition - Atwoli

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Francis Atwoli claims DP Ruto should consult him if he wants to win the August 9 General Election

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli
COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has revealed that he has the ability to help Deputy President William Ruto become the fifth President of Kenya only on one condition, that he stops addressing the former as “Mzee Wa Nyororo.”

Recommended articles

In what appears to be a change of tune, Atwoli a fierce critic of the Deputy President, told journalists from NTV Kenya that he is now willing to work with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer to win the August 9, General Elections.

According to Atwoli, DP Ruto is a good leader, however he has surrounded himself with poor advisers who take advantage of his position in power.

“I would help him. He is a good leader, he is a shrewd and what he lacks are good advisers and also chest-thumping. I would advise him correctly how to become a president and he would become a president. I swear he would become a president," insisted Atwoli vigorously.

The Secretary General concluded the interview by saying that in the event Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga wins the election, Kenya will soon have a female President in the expense of DP Ruto, who he claims was once destined for power before he fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“If he is not careful, Raila will hand over his government to the first lady woman to be a president, Martha Karua. You watch! Karua will become the first woman president if Ruto continues to call us wale wazee wa nyororo," he said.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Revealed: How much the government spends on fuel subsidies

Revealed: How much the government spends on fuel subsidies

Moses Kuria, Kabogo withdraw from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Moses Kuria, Kabogo withdraw from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

I can help Ruto become President only on one condition - Atwoli

I can help Ruto become President only on one condition - Atwoli

Don’t burn down schools, talk to us, students told

Don’t burn down schools, talk to us, students told

Meet 27-yr-old father who attends same school as his 6-yr-old son

Meet 27-yr-old father who attends same school as his 6-yr-old son

Questions emerge over Wavinya Ndeti's degree pursued in ten months

Questions emerge over Wavinya Ndeti's degree pursued in ten months

DP Ruto responds on Sakaja's degree saga [Video]

DP Ruto responds on Sakaja's degree saga [Video]

Simba Arati ready to roar as he secures clearance from IEBC

Simba Arati ready to roar as he secures clearance from IEBC

Uhuru is to blame for Sakaja's woes - Oscar Sudi

Uhuru is to blame for Sakaja's woes - Oscar Sudi

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Kenyan journalists covering an event

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

DP Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo