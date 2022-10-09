RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

Charles Ouma

Atwoli explained that the Kenyan lady in question went to Saudi Arabia, leaving behind her husband and a two-months old baby only for the employer to realize that she can breastfeed and force her to breastfeed the dogs

Dr. Francis Atwoli
Dr. Francis Atwoli

Kenyans have reacted with anger to a viral video of a Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia after she was forced to do so by her employer, with Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli adding his voice to the protests.

Read Also

In the disturbing video which has since gone viral, the lady is head crying for help as several puppies suckle her breasts.

According to Atwoli, the lady in question went to Saudi Arabia, leaving behind her husband and a two-months old baby only for the employer to realize that she can breastfeed and force her to breastfeed the puppies.

"When they (the employers) realised that she can breastfeed, the employer instead of giving her a proper job, he gave this girl the job of breastfeeding his puppies," Atwoli said.

Kenyans reacted with outrage to the video and called on government agencies to move in with speed and rescue the young lady.

The COTU Secretary General called on President William Ruto's administration to immediately ban all employment agencies, maintaining that what was captured in the video is slavery by all standards.

"This is indirect slavery," termed Atwoli as he urged the Ruto-led administration to act on the dire situation.

"I want to appeal to the administration to go the way the first government under former president Mwai Kibaki did. He banned all employment agencies in Kenya."

"Let this issue of our people, migrant workers be a government-to-government negotiation on terms and conditions of service be it Qatar or anywhere in the gulf so that our people can do decent jobs," Atwoli stated.

COTU Secretary-general Francis Atwoli
COTU Secretary-general Francis Atwoli ece-auto-gen

He cautioned Kenyans not to fall prey to rogue agencies only to end up in slavery.

"Let us remain here as we are. We have a new government that is struggling to refurbish our economy. The economy will grow under this government you’re better off earning ten thousand shillings and remain in this country."

"The jobs outside there are demeaning. They are jobs that are not respectful. They are jobs that are not decent as advocated for by the International Labour Organization. They are jobs that we cannot accept as Kenyans; people that are free and independent in our own country.

"It denies the dignity of our own people. It denies respect for our people. It denies us our own citizenship as Kenyans,” Atwoli added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

11 killed in grisly road accident at notorious blackspot

11 killed in grisly road accident at notorious blackspot

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Ruto's message to family of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut

Ruto's message to family of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut

Trending

Commander of Uganda Land forces Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba during a past event

Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Content creator Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

MP Oscar Sudi visits former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital

Nine lives of ex-MP William Chepkut who collapsed and died

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter