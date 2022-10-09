Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

In the disturbing video which has since gone viral, the lady is head crying for help as several puppies suckle her breasts.

According to Atwoli, the lady in question went to Saudi Arabia, leaving behind her husband and a two-months old baby only for the employer to realize that she can breastfeed and force her to breastfeed the puppies.

"When they (the employers) realised that she can breastfeed, the employer instead of giving her a proper job, he gave this girl the job of breastfeeding his puppies," Atwoli said.

Kenyans reacted with outrage to the video and called on government agencies to move in with speed and rescue the young lady.

The COTU Secretary General called on President William Ruto's administration to immediately ban all employment agencies, maintaining that what was captured in the video is slavery by all standards.

"This is indirect slavery," termed Atwoli as he urged the Ruto-led administration to act on the dire situation.

"I want to appeal to the administration to go the way the first government under former president Mwai Kibaki did. He banned all employment agencies in Kenya."

"Let this issue of our people, migrant workers be a government-to-government negotiation on terms and conditions of service be it Qatar or anywhere in the gulf so that our people can do decent jobs," Atwoli stated.

He cautioned Kenyans not to fall prey to rogue agencies only to end up in slavery.

"Let us remain here as we are. We have a new government that is struggling to refurbish our economy. The economy will grow under this government you’re better off earning ten thousand shillings and remain in this country."

"The jobs outside there are demeaning. They are jobs that are not respectful. They are jobs that are not decent as advocated for by the International Labour Organization. They are jobs that we cannot accept as Kenyans; people that are free and independent in our own country.