Why AU postponed Ethiopia peace talks after Uhuru's withdrawal

Charles Ouma

AU postponed Ethiopia peace talks after Uhuru’s withdrawal

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.

Hours after retired president Uhuru Kenyatta rejected invitation to high-level Ethiopian peace talks in South Africa, the African Union (AU) has postponed the talks that were scheduled to take place on October 8, 2022.

AU cited logistic issues with Associated Press on Friday, October 7, reporting that diplomatic sources confirmed the postponement.

The retired President on Friday, October 7 said he will not attend the African Union peace talks on the Ethiopia crisis organised by AU Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat in South Africa on Saturday, October 8.

Regrettably, I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks scheduled for October 8, 2022, in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule.

“However, in the interim and as you consider the possibility of another date for the peace talks, I would be grateful to receive further clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks, including but not limited to the rules of engagement for all the interlocutors invited,” the retired president wrote.

President William Ruto arrived in Addis Ababa for talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and also launch Safaricom Ethiopia on October 6, 2022
President William Ruto arrived in Addis Ababa for talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and also launch Safaricom Ethiopia on October 6, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

This would have been Uhuru’s first international duty after being appointed as Kenya’s special envoy by President William Ruto.

Cherargei suggests Raila as Uhuru's replacement

The request by Uhuru who was appointed by president William Ruto saw Nandi Senator Samson Cheragei suggest Raila as a replacement for Uhuru, claiming that the retired head of state is busy with his role as Azimio OKA coalition chairman.

“Uhuru has declined the peace envoy role for the Ethiopia peace talks. It looks like the role of chairmanship of the Azimio-OKA opposition role is making him very busy.“ Cherargei noted.

“President Ruto should swiftly appoint another eminent Kenyan that is Raila to this role of peace talks envoy to Ethiopian peace talks.” He added.

