Metropol TV faces another setback after firing journalists

Metropol TV has suffered another setback after auctioneers raided their offices and confiscated studio equipment.
This comes barely two weeks after the media house laid-off journalist and reduced the cost of operations by suspending a majority of its activities.
The media station has racked up a huge debt forcing the creditors to rope in auctioneers to recover the money the media station owed them.
The media house has been struggling to stay afloat as Metropol's Chief Executive Officer, Gideon Kipyakwai, cited tough economic times and the 2020 pandemic as some of the reasons the company is going down the drain.
On the notice issued by the auctioneers, some of the items that were up for auction include office chairs, water dispensers, and printers.
"On July 7, 2022, at 10.30 am at Phoenix House 3rd floor, seven computers, 2 printers, 16 office chairs, 2 water dispensers, bookshelves, 6 office desks, and a bench.
"Two display counters, office desks, 2 office chairs, 8 pcs mouse, router, 12 laptop bags, 3 phone adapters, 15 power adapter chargers, 44 phone covers, 22 screen protectors, 68 USB cables, flash disks, 6 hard disks, charger, 4 flash disks, 5 keyboards, small oppo speakers, 2 multi-functional mobile devices, 2 one plus 9R," the notice added.
Earlier in May, the TV station's employees were given a letter to present to their landlords in order to prevent eviction over rent arrears because salaries had been delayed
“We wish to confirm to you that the above-mentioned person is an employee of Comprehensive Business Media Limited. Please note that due to the negative impact the pandemic has had on the economy and business of Metropol, employee salaries have been delayed since March 2022 and this is likely to continue until circumstances improve. Any assistance accorded to him will be highly appreciated,” reads the letter in part.
