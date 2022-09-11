Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

The coalition released a statement on Sunday, September 11, dismissing the claims and clarifying that no money was misappropriated during the campaigns.

Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed’s name surfaced in the claims of misappropriation of funds.

The statement signed by Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Spokesperson Makau Mutua cleared the MP from any wrongdoing, stating that he (Junet) was a campaign leader and did not handle the funds meant for agents, maintaining that not a single penny was lost.

"We have seen shameful and disgusting attacks on some members of our Campaign on the question of agents. Defamatory and obviously false allegations of the misappropriation of campaign funds are flying on social media. Specifically, I have seen scurrilous attacks on Hon. Junet Mohamed accusing him of misappropriating funds meant for agents.

"Let me state without equivocation that Hon Mohamed was a campaign lead in the field supporting the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga. He at no time-even once-handled funds meant for agents. Nor did Mr Mohamed have anything whatsoever to do with the management of agents," Mutua noted in the statement.

Mutua was responding to claims that went viral on social media, accusing the Suna East lawmaker and others of bungling Raila’s bid by misappropriating money meant for agents.

The reports which have since been dismissed as false and malicious alleged that Azimio did not have agents in some polling stations during the August elections.

Blaming IEBC and having enough agents

Mutua noted that Azimio hired enough agents for the exercise, with the agents satisfactorily fulfilling their duties and noted that ensuring a free and fair election was not their mandate.

"Importantly, let me state clearly that the issue of agents was not the cause of a bungled election. We must appreciate that it is not the responsibility of candidates to protect the vote, or conduct a free and fair election.

