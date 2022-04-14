Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

The coalition party, which is comprised of 26 political parties will be steered by two councils, the Coalition Council and the National Executive Council (NEC).

Besides the top leaders, the Coalition Council is composed of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Ali Hassan Joho, Martha Karua, Charity Ngilu, and Naomi Shaban.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua will be the Treasurer assisted by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Lucy Nyoroka Mworia, and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will chair the NEC where he will be deputised by Eldas MP Adnan Keynan, lawyer Ken Nyaundi, and Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe.

Former Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju was named the Executive Director of the coalition political party, while Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Wanjiru Karugu will lead the Women's League and Solomon Kuria will be in charge of the Youth League.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has been given the Secretary-General position which he will be assisted by three deputies including Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Isabelle Wangechi Githinji.

Naisula Lesuuda will serve as the Organising Secretary and will be assisted by Senator Abdul Haji and Maoka Maore.

Those abled differently will have their league-led Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo Mumo.

Besides the party structure, other elements such as the party slogan, headquarters, and even party colours have been gazette.

The slogan is Azimio, Inawezekana.