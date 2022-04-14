RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

Authors:

Amos Robi

Full list of Azimio coalition party leadership team

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the ODM NDC held at the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena on February 26, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the ODM NDC held at the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena on February 26, 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been named Azimio La Umoja council chairman with Raila Odinga being named the party leader in a Gazette Notice published by the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu.

Recommended articles

The coalition party, which is comprised of 26 political parties will be steered by two councils, the Coalition Council and the National Executive Council (NEC).

Besides the top leaders, the Coalition Council is composed of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Ali Hassan Joho, Martha Karua, Charity Ngilu, and Naomi Shaban.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua will be the Treasurer assisted by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Lucy Nyoroka Mworia, and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will chair the NEC where he will be deputised by Eldas MP Adnan Keynan, lawyer Ken Nyaundi, and Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe.

Former Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju was named the Executive Director of the coalition political party, while Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Wanjiru Karugu will lead the Women's League and Solomon Kuria will be in charge of the Youth League.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has been given the Secretary-General position which he will be assisted by three deputies including Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Isabelle Wangechi Githinji.

Naisula Lesuuda will serve as the Organising Secretary and will be assisted by Senator Abdul Haji and Maoka Maore.

Those abled differently will have their league-led Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo Mumo.

Besides the party structure, other elements such as the party slogan, headquarters, and even party colours have been gazette.

The slogan is Azimio, Inawezekana.

The colours of the coalition are blue, orange and white, with Azimio as an abbreviation while the official head office of the coalition is Azimio House, House No.105 at the Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

UDA to relocate to newly acquired headquarters in Nairobi

UDA to relocate to newly acquired headquarters in Nairobi

Sonko comes to rescue of man jailed for stealing cooking oil & rice from Naivas

Sonko comes to rescue of man jailed for stealing cooking oil & rice from Naivas

Trending

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS George Magoha announces Form One students to report to school on May 3, 2022.

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

MC Jessy drops out of South Imenti MP race after striking deal with Ruto

DP Ruto convinces MC Jessy to drop his South Imenti Parliamentary bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara