How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

Wycliffe Oparanya, the former Kakamega governor and close aide to Raila Odinga, told the media that the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate was taking a 2-week break and would re-strategise after his return.

Azimio la Umoja is expected to indulge Ruto’s government to establish a recognised office of the leader of official opposition.

The 2010 Constitution does not give a provision for the role of an official opposition leader.

This means that the opposition leader is also not funded by the government and is supposed to finance their own operations.

The constitution only has a provision for minority leaders and minority whips in both the Senate and The National Assembly who drive the opposition’s agenda in Parliament.

“We want the office of the official opposition leader to receive funding from the Exchequer to ensure the country has a strong opposition that guarantees Kenyans checks and balances in the structures of government,” Oparanya said.

Azimio la Umoja shadow Cabinet

He explained that Azimio also plans on constituting a shadow Cabinet to effectively perform the roles of the opposition.

Ruto has severally said that he does not plan to discuss any form of shared power with the Azimio leader but welcomed the coalition to play its role as the opposition.

“We will have an opposition in Kenya. We will not have a handshake that creates a mongrel of a government where no one knows where the line is. I believe in the rule of law.

“I do not believe in handshake stories. I believe in an accountable government held to account by a responsible opposition. That is how Kenya is going to move forward,” he said after the Supreme Court dismissed the election petition filed by Odinga.