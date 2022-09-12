RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

Denis Mwangi

Azimio plans on constituting a shadow Cabinet to effectively perform the roles of the opposition

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/16: Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) alongside his running mate Martha Karua (L) and former Kenya's vice president Kalonzo Muysoka (R) speaks during a press conference at KICC buildings. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/16: Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) alongside his running mate Martha Karua (L) and former Kenya's vice president Kalonzo Muysoka (R) speaks during a press conference at KICC buildings. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Leaders in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance are now considering taking up the role of the opposition to keep incoming president William Ruto’s government in check.

Recommended articles

Wycliffe Oparanya, the former Kakamega governor and close aide to Raila Odinga, told the media that the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate was taking a 2-week break and would re-strategise after his return.

Azimio la Umoja is expected to indulge Ruto’s government to establish a recognised office of the leader of official opposition.

The 2010 Constitution does not give a provision for the role of an official opposition leader.

Biography: Wycliffe Oparanya
Biography: Wycliffe Oparanya Biography: Wycliffe Oparanya Pulse Live Kenya

This means that the opposition leader is also not funded by the government and is supposed to finance their own operations.

The constitution only has a provision for minority leaders and minority whips in both the Senate and The National Assembly who drive the opposition’s agenda in Parliament.

We want the office of the official opposition leader to receive funding from the Exchequer to ensure the country has a strong opposition that guarantees Kenyans checks and balances in the structures of government,” Oparanya said.

READ: Maina Kamanda - How Uhuru’s blunders cost Raila the presidency

He explained that Azimio also plans on constituting a shadow Cabinet to effectively perform the roles of the opposition.

Ruto has severally said that he does not plan to discuss any form of shared power with the Azimio leader but welcomed the coalition to play its role as the opposition.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium.
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya

We will have an opposition in Kenya. We will not have a handshake that creates a mongrel of a government where no one knows where the line is. I believe in the rule of law.

I do not believe in handshake stories. I believe in an accountable government held to account by a responsible opposition. That is how Kenya is going to move forward,” he said after the Supreme Court dismissed the election petition filed by Odinga.

Oparanya said that Odinga would convene a meeting after his 2-week break, in which the Azimio coalition would give the way forward on the activities it will be undertaking.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag

Kenyans to enjoy fireworks extravaganza at Uhuru Park

Kenyans to enjoy fireworks extravaganza at Uhuru Park

Sakaja dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Sakaja dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

I was threatened and forced to support Raila- Azimio insider speaks out

I was threatened and forced to support Raila- Azimio insider speaks out

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election