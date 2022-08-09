Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

In a statement seen by this writer, the party claimed that the vast majority of failures had occurred in areas perceived to be strong holds of their Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The party further referenced a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal to suspend the order directing IEBC to use a manual voter register.

The appeal was filed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who claimed the introduction of a manual register would cause a lot of confusion and commotion on voting day.

"Our information is that despite the fact that the Court of Appeal upheld the use of the manual registers in the event of a total failure of technology, your electoral officers are receiving information from the officers of the Commission that manual register shall not be used," read the letter in part.

However, IEBC in a press conference revealed that they had allowed the use of manual voter register in some parts of Makueni and Kakamega counties.

“What we have received is 200 failures of KIEMS kit of 46,229. It’s not widespread; technology does break down, and when they do, we have a mechanism to rectify it. That’s normal, and there is nothing ideal out of it,” said Commissioner Justice Nyang’aya.

Azimio, however are demanding for IEBC to clarify whether the manual register will be used in all areas that have experienced a failure.

"That you issue a public clarification to the voting Kenyans and your electoral officials that the manual voter registers shall be used in the event of the failure of KIEMS KITS in accordance with the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the NASA case and in yesterday’s ruling."

The party's chief legal advisor Paul Mwangi further wants the Commission to announce which polling stations have been delayed and if so, to extend time for voters to exercise their constitutional right.