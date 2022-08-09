RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

Cyprian Kimutai

IEBC claim only 200 KIEMS kits have failed across the country

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official verifies a voter's details on the Kenya Intergrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) kit during Kenya's general election at New Eastleigh Primary School polling station in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 9, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Azimio One Kenya Alliance have reprimanded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the large number of Kenya Integrated Management System (KIEMS) kits that have failed in some parts of the country.

In a statement seen by this writer, the party claimed that the vast majority of failures had occurred in areas perceived to be strong holds of their Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The party further referenced a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal to suspend the order directing IEBC to use a manual voter register.

The appeal was filed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who claimed the introduction of a manual register would cause a lot of confusion and commotion on voting day.

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official verifies a voter's details on the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) kit during Kenya's general election in Kisumu, western Kenya, on August 9, 2022. (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)

"Our information is that despite the fact that the Court of Appeal upheld the use of the manual registers in the event of a total failure of technology, your electoral officers are receiving information from the officers of the Commission that manual register shall not be used," read the letter in part.

However, IEBC in a press conference revealed that they had allowed the use of manual voter register in some parts of Makueni and Kakamega counties.

“What we have received is 200 failures of KIEMS kit of 46,229. It’s not widespread; technology does break down, and when they do, we have a mechanism to rectify it. That’s normal, and there is nothing ideal out of it,” said Commissioner Justice Nyang’aya.

Raila Odinga gets heroes welcome as he votes in Kibra

Azimio, however are demanding for IEBC to clarify whether the manual register will be used in all areas that have experienced a failure.

"That you issue a public clarification to the voting Kenyans and your electoral officials that the manual voter registers shall be used in the event of the failure of KIEMS KITS in accordance with the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the NASA case and in yesterday’s ruling."

The party's chief legal advisor Paul Mwangi further wants the Commission to announce which polling stations have been delayed and if so, to extend time for voters to exercise their constitutional right.

"That you announce to the Republic all the polling stations that are yet to begin, or have delayed, the beginning of voting because of failure of KIEMS KITS. That you announce an extension for such time," the statement read in conclusion.

Cyprian Kimutai

