Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits suspicious document showing Venezulean's name [Video]

Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits Form34A showing Venezulean's name [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The lawyer downloaded the Form 34A from the IEBC portal as the judges looked on

Advocate Julie Soweto at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition
One of the lawyers representing Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the election petition has shown the Supreme Court a document bearing the name Jose Camargo obtained from the IEBC portal.

Julie Soweto was answering a question raised by the Supreme Court which required Raila’s team to show evidence that some Forms 34A were altered.

She used Form 34A from Gacharaigu Primary School polling station in Muguru Ward, Kangema Constituency, Murang'a County which indicated the name “Jose Camargo” at the top left corner.

Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R) Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, CJ Martha Koome, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung'u and William Ouko during day one of hearing the consolidated presidential election petition on August 31, 2022 [Photo: Zakheem Rajan]
Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R) Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, CJ Martha Koome, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung'u and William Ouko during day one of hearing the consolidated presidential election petition on August 31, 2022 [Photo: Zakheem Rajan] Pulse Live Kenya

The top left-hand corner of the form, we were told by Gumbo there were no foreigners in this election. We were told they did not have access to the servers. In the top left corner, we have the name, Jose Camargo.

This is the person who decided the outcome of the election. How did that come there? A crumb was left. By God's grace, we found something. We didn't make this up. This, my Lords, is how the staging was happening,” she told the judges.

Ms Soweto also demonstrated that the same form had recorded that Raila obtained 55 votes, Ruto 260, Mwaure 1 and Wajackoyah 0.

However, the total of the votes obtained by the candidates was 316 yet the total number of votes cast was recorded as 321.

We didn't give this court a fiction. What we gave this court happened. The 11,000 forms we complained about were transmitted from one IP address. Each Kiems kit was to have a unique IP address,” she said.

The lawyer also contended that a Form 34A from Psongoywo Primary School polling station in Bungoma had the same serial number as another one from Thunguma Primary School polling station in Nyeri county.

Each polling station had its own KIEMS Kit with a unique serial number to transmit the Forms 34A.

She also argued that the physical Forms 34A were colored yet those on the IEBC portal were in black and white.

Denis Mwangi

