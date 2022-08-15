The elections have been tampered with - Azimio claims

The party's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, accused some members of the commission of committing electoral offences.

"We have intelligence reports that their system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," stated Kanchory.

Kanchory further labelled Bomas of Kenya as a "Crime Scene." The tourist attraction site has been used during this election as the national tallying centre.

The chief agent who was addressing the media outside Bomas, specifically mentioned Chebukati, accusing him of mismanagement.

"This has been the most mismanaged election perhaps in our country’s history. The chairman has been very evasive the whole day, he has been avoiding to meet us," said Kanchory.

The chief agent revealed that ever since his team arrived at Bomas, they have neither got a chance to meet Chebukati nor seen the form 34Cs.

"He has deliberately held himself incommunicado, we do not know where he is. We have every reason to believe that this is an extension of the irregularities that all Kenyans have witnessed in this election," he said.