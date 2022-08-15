RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

The elections have been tampered with - Azimio claims

Cyprian Kimutai

The election results are yet to be announced

Raila Odinga, Kenya's Azimio La Umoja Party (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate, speaks during a church service at St Francis ACK Church in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 14, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Raila Odinga, Kenya's Azimio La Umoja Party (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate, speaks during a church service at St Francis ACK Church in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 14, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Azimio One Kenya has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of electoral fraud, on a day Chairman Wafula Chebukati is supposed to declare the Presidential Poll results.

The party's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, accused some members of the commission of committing electoral offences.

"We have intelligence reports that their system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," stated Kanchory.

Kanchory further labelled Bomas of Kenya as a "Crime Scene." The tourist attraction site has been used during this election as the national tallying centre.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory
Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Let's meet in court - Kwale Governor elect tells opponents

The chief agent who was addressing the media outside Bomas, specifically mentioned Chebukati, accusing him of mismanagement.

"This has been the most mismanaged election perhaps in our country’s history. The chairman has been very evasive the whole day, he has been avoiding to meet us," said Kanchory.

The chief agent revealed that ever since his team arrived at Bomas, they have neither got a chance to meet Chebukati nor seen the form 34Cs.

"He has deliberately held himself incommunicado, we do not know where he is. We have every reason to believe that this is an extension of the irregularities that all Kenyans have witnessed in this election," he said.

Form 34Cs are a compilation of all Forms 34B into one document. It is the official document from which chairman Chebukati will announce the results and declare the president.

READ: Kiraitu Murungi sworn in to new job after losing Meru Governor seat

Cyprian Kimutai

