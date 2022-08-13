Azimio sweeps 70% of parliamentary seats in Nairobi [Full List]

The rival Kenya Kwanza alliance, which is led by William Ruto took four seats.

Azimio’s 12 seats were spread across the three political parties, with ODM bagging eight seats, Jubilee three and Wiper party one.

The coalition party’s exploits at the August 9 elections were celebrated by Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua who noted that: “In the four months of campaign you transformed the terrain and painted Kenya blue, we have much more to do.”

The list of Azimio la Umoja coalition MPs elected in Nairobi are:-

Babu Owino – ODM (Embakasi East) Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o – ODM (Lang'ata) Tim Wanyonyi – ODM (Westlands) Mark Muriithi Mwenje – Jubilee (Embakasi West) Amos Mwago – Jubilee (Starehe), Beatrice Elachi - ODM (Dagoretti North) Yusuf Hassan – Jubilee (Kamukunji), George Aladwa – ODM (Makadara) Tom Kajwang' - ODM (Ruaraka) Antony Oluoch – ODM (Mathare) Julius Mawathe - Wiper (Embakasi South) Peter Orero – ODM (Kibra)

Kenya Kwanza’s UDA bagged four parliamentary seats listed below.

Benjamin Gathiru - UDA (Embakasi Central) Mwafrika Augustine Kamande - UDA (Roysambu) James Gakuya (Embakasi North) – UDA John Kiarie – UDA (Dagoretti South)

Independent Candidate Ronald Karauri - who originally intended to vie with the Jubilee party - also made it to the list of winners, clinching the Kasarani parliamentary seat.

Kenya Kwanza turned tables in the county assembly, scooping 36 seats as Azimio settled for 35 seats.

This is likely to change as two wards (Utawala and Kwa Reuben) are set to hold their elections for members of the county assembly on August 23, 2022.