Azimio sweeps 70% of parliamentary seats in Nairobi [Full List]

Charles Ouma

The rival Kenya Kwanza coalition settled for 24%

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Martha Karua
Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has secured majority parliamentary seats in Nairobi County, so far having won 12 seats out of 17.

The rival Kenya Kwanza alliance, which is led by William Ruto took four seats.

Azimio’s 12 seats were spread across the three political parties, with ODM bagging eight seats, Jubilee three and Wiper party one.

The coalition party’s exploits at the August 9 elections were celebrated by Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua who noted that: “In the four months of campaign you transformed the terrain and painted Kenya blue, we have much more to do.”

The list of Azimio la Umoja coalition MPs elected in Nairobi are:-

  1. Babu Owino – ODM (Embakasi East)
  2. Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o – ODM (Lang'ata)
  3. Tim Wanyonyi – ODM (Westlands)
  4. Mark Muriithi Mwenje – Jubilee (Embakasi West)
  5. Amos Mwago – Jubilee (Starehe), 
  6. Beatrice Elachi - ODM (Dagoretti North)
  7. Yusuf Hassan – Jubilee (Kamukunji), 
  8. George Aladwa – ODM (Makadara)
  9. Tom Kajwang' - ODM (Ruaraka) 
  10. Antony Oluoch – ODM (Mathare)
  11. Julius Mawathe - Wiper (Embakasi South)
  12. Peter Orero – ODM (Kibra)

READ: Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC [Photos]

Kenya Kwanza’s UDA bagged four parliamentary seats listed below.

  1. Benjamin Gathiru - UDA (Embakasi Central)
  2. Mwafrika Augustine Kamande - UDA (Roysambu)
  3. James Gakuya (Embakasi North) – UDA
  4. John Kiarie – UDA (Dagoretti South)

Independent Candidate Ronald Karauri - who originally intended to vie with the Jubilee party - also made it to the list of winners, clinching the Kasarani parliamentary seat.

Kenya Kwanza turned tables in the county assembly, scooping 36 seats as Azimio settled for 35 seats.

This is likely to change as two wards (Utawala and Kwa Reuben) are set to hold their elections for members of the county assembly on August 23, 2022.

The tallying of votes for the position of governor, senator and woman representative is currently in progress at the county tallying centre in Kasarani.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

