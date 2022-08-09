Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga cast his vote at Old Kibera Primary School in Kibra constituency.
Raila receives hero's welcome as he votes in Kibra [Video]
Raila's arrival in Kibra was celebrated by residents who escorted Raila’s convoy on foot, causing heavy traffic on the route.
Odinga arrived in a convoy of vehicles accompanied by his wife Mama Ida Odinga from Karen.
