Raila Odinga's promise to late Jacob Juma's family

Amos Robi

Raila said the killers of Jacob Juma were at large and must be brought to book

Raila in Bumula, Bungoma county
Raila in Bumula, Bungoma county

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised to bring to book the killers of the late business man Jacob Juma who was assassinated in 2016.

Raila who was in a vote hunt in Bumula constituency in Bungoma where the late Juma was laid to rest, said the family of the late businessman had been let down by the government as the killers of Juma were yet to be booked.

Raila said Juma had whispered to him about a dossier which he was going to share but knew his life was in danger.

“Before Juma died, he told me that there is a plan to eliminate him but he said he would die for the truth.

"Juma was aware that there were people who wanted him dead, I was among the first people who arrived where Juma had been shot some minutes ago. I saw the vehicle which was bullet sprayed,” Odinga said.

Raila said the killers of the late businessman must be charged
Raila said the killers of the late businessman must be charged

The former prime minister promised to bring to justice the killers of the businessman if he ascends to government, adding that Juma died fighting for truth and justice.

“This is not a joke but a promise. Hold it as a debt. Whenever I remember Juma, I get overwhelmed emotionally because he was championing for truth. He died because of truth and justice. We must get the people who killed Juma.

"They tortured him and he died with a lot of secrets. No matter how long it will take, we will find Juma's killers and be arraigned in court and charged,” Raila said.

Jacob Juma was assassinated on May 5, 2016, when the car he was driving was sprayed with bullets. Juma had sued the government over the revocation of his license of mineral mining.

Jacob Juma
Jacob Juma

The businessman was also a hard critic of the Jubilee government and was among the whistle blowers of the the alleged disappearance of government money raised from the sale of the Eurobond in 2014.

Amos Robi

