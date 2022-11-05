Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Mutua noted that to date, neither Azimio coalition nor Raila Odinga has conceded defeat.

Without delving into the details on their next course of action, he told Kenyans to “stay tuned”, hinting at the possibility of a new development relating to the matter.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, November 05, Mutua wrote:

"No one should imagine that the Kenyan presidential election is over. We’ve never conceded anything. Stay tuned".

Pulse Live Kenya

The 2022 elections was a hotly-contested affair in which the Azimio coalition challenged the results that were announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The matter was resolved at the Supreme Court of Kenya when William Ruto’s victory was upheld by the seven-judge bench.

The Azimio brigade led by Raila and Martha Karua accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court but expressed that their disagreement with the ruling that saw Ruto sworn in as the president.

Divided commission and Karua's next move

Karua announced that she would be moving to the East African Court of Justice, not to challenge the presidential election results, but to seek to understand the matter better and establish if justice was truly served.

“But since the court gave its verdict, let Kenya continue and move forward, that is the rule of law and democracy.

“There is nowhere else we can go to argue on presidential election results, but we can take the case to another place, to understand if it is true our court gave us justice," Karua explained.

“Now is not about the election, it's about justice, the court said our evidence was a hot air balloon, this, can take me to East Africa just to discuss that judgement,” she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Kwanza duo of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua garnered 7.1 million votes with the Raila-Karua ticket garnering 6.9 million votes.