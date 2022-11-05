RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Charles Ouma

The Azimio la Umoja spokesman told Kenyans to stay tuned and reminded them that to date, the coalition has not conceded anything

File image of Raila Odinga campaign secretariat spokesman Prof Makau Mutua addressing the press on April 1, 2022
File image of Raila Odinga campaign secretariat spokesman Prof Makau Mutua addressing the press on April 1, 2022

Azimio One Kenya spokesperson and chairperson of the Raila Odinga campaign secretariat, Professor Makau Mutua has claimed that the Kenyan Presidential election in which William Ruto was declared the winner is not over yet.

Recommended articles

Mutua noted that to date, neither Azimio coalition nor Raila Odinga has conceded defeat.

Without delving into the details on their next course of action, he told Kenyans to stay tuned, hinting at the possibility of a new development relating to the matter.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, November 05, Mutua wrote:

"No one should imagine that the Kenyan presidential election is over. We’ve never conceded anything. Stay tuned".

Makau Mutua
Makau Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

The 2022 elections was a hotly-contested affair in which the Azimio coalition challenged the results that were announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The matter was resolved at the Supreme Court of Kenya when William Ruto’s victory was upheld by the seven-judge bench.

The Azimio brigade led by Raila and Martha Karua accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court but expressed that their disagreement with the ruling that saw Ruto sworn in as the president.

Divided commission and Karua's next move

Karua announced that she would be moving to the East African Court of Justice, not to challenge the presidential election results, but to seek to understand the matter better and establish if justice was truly served.

“But since the court gave its verdict, let Kenya continue and move forward, that is the rule of law and democracy.

“There is nowhere else we can go to argue on presidential election results, but we can take the case to another place, to understand if it is true our court gave us justice," Karua explained.

“Now is not about the election, it's about justice, the court said our evidence was a hot air balloon, this, can take me to East Africa just to discuss that judgement,” she added.

Senior Counsel Martha Karua addresses an Azimio la Umoja gathering following the 2022 General Election at the KICC on August 13, 2022
Senior Counsel Martha Karua addresses an Azimio la Umoja gathering following the 2022 General Election at the KICC on August 13, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Kwanza duo of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua garnered 7.1 million votes with the Raila-Karua ticket garnering 6.9 million votes.

Division however rocked IEBC, with 4 commissioners disowning the results.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

Ruto, UK tycoon strike deal to create jobs in Kenya

Ruto, UK tycoon strike deal to create jobs in Kenya

Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

Security officer returns Sh2.3 million lost cash

Security officer returns Sh2.3 million lost cash

Why Kenya Airways pilots have gone on strike

Why Kenya Airways pilots have gone on strike

Is CS Murkomen planning to restrict boda bodas from highways?

Is CS Murkomen planning to restrict boda bodas from highways?

Kenyatta University VC makes triumphant return after being reinstated

Kenyatta University VC makes triumphant return after being reinstated

Najib Balala appointed Vice President at world’s oldest wildlife conservation org

Najib Balala appointed Vice President at world’s oldest wildlife conservation org

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022

Ruto nominates big names for PS jobs [Full list]

An accident scene along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway in Vihiga County.

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

President William Ruto's motorcade

Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]